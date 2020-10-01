Log in
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 10/01
05:35pSTEEL & TUBE : Update on ASM livestream
PU
09/30STEEL & TUBE : Results of Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Annual Meeting
PU
09/29STEEL & TUBE : Price Increase Notification
PU
Steel & Tube : Update on ASM livestream

10/01/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Due to technical difficulties, the livestream for the Annual Meeting will not occur. A video recording of the Annul Meeting will be made available as soon as possible following the Meeting.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Mark Malpass

Steel & Tube CEO

Tel: +64 27 777 0327

Email: mark.malpass@steelandtube.co.nz

Greg Smith

Steel & Tube CFO

Tel: +64 21 755 803

Email: greg.smith@steelandtube.co.nz

Jackie Ellis

Media and Communications

Tel+64 27 246 2505

Email: jackie@ellisandco.co.nz

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 21:34:03 UTC
