STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/05
1.04 NZD   0.00%
STEEL & TUBE  : COVID-19 Latest Update 2021
PU
02/27STEEL & TUBE  : COVID-19 Latest Update 2021
PU
02/17STEEL & TUBE  : COVID-19 Latest Update 2021
PU
Steel & Tube : COVID-19 Latest Update 2021

03/06/2021 | 03:53pm EST
SUNDAY, MARCH 7, 2021

Auckland in Level 2 and Rest of New Zealand at Level 1

Steel & Tube is committed to supporting your business during Alert Level 2.

All our Auckland sites and Tradeshops continue to operate with contactless pickup and Level 2 protocols. Our customer service and sales team are available as normal and are able to fully respond to any technical or future supply questions you may have.

We are committed to standing behind our network by providing advice and support, and we will strive to stay safe and stay connected.

Webshops & Online Ordering

Fortress and S & T Webshops are fully operational and allow a safe and flexible way to place your order at a time that suits you, if you are a trade account customer and have not registered please click here, one of our team will have you registered in no time.

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 20:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 440 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2021 8,56 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
Net cash 2021 25,5 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 172 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,86 NZD
Last Close Price 1,04 NZD
Spread / Highest target -3,85%
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Roy Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Gerg Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Ellis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED11.83%123
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.33.28%27 187
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.37.68%23 311
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION0.81%13 743
JSW STEEL LIMITED4.96%13 327
EVRAZ PLC23.66%11 768
