Steel & Tube : COVID-19 Latest Update 2021

SUNDAY, MARCH 7, 2021
Auckland in Level 2 and Rest of New Zealand at Level 1
Steel & Tube is committed to supporting your business during Alert Level 2.
All our Auckland sites and Tradeshops continue to operate with contactless pickup and Level 2 protocols. Our customer service and sales team are available as normal and are able to fully respond to any technical or future supply questions you may have.
We are committed to standing behind our network by providing advice and support, and we will strive to stay safe and stay connected.
Webshops & Online Ordering
Fortress and S & T Webshops are fully operational and allow a safe and flexible way to place your order at a time that suits you, if you are a trade account customer and have not registered please click here, one of our team will have you registered in no time.
