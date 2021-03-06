Steel & Tube : COVID-19 Latest Update 2021

SUNDAY, MARCH 7, 2021

Auckland in Level 2 and Rest of New Zealand at Level 1

Steel & Tube is committed to supporting your business during Alert Level 2.

All our Auckland sites and Tradeshops continue to operate with contactless pickup and Level 2 protocols. Our customer service and sales team are available as normal and are able to fully respond to any technical or future supply questions you may have.

We are committed to standing behind our network by providing advice and support, and we will strive to stay safe and stay connected.