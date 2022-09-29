Transcript : Steel & Tube Holdings Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
The SPAC
Education
Smart City
Luxury
Artificial Intelligence
Boats
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Smart City
The Vegan Market
Sin stocks
Hydrogen
Let's all cycle!
Strategic Metals
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
New Zealand
New Zealand Stock Exchange
Steel & Tube Holdings Limited
News
Summary
STU
NZSUTE0001S5
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
(STU)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange -
2022-09-28
1.340
NZD
-0.74%
09/08
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/08
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareholders meeting certain conditions
FA
09/05
Steel & Tube Holdings to Consider Small Bolt-On Acquisitions
CI
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Steel & Tube Holdings Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
09/29/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
[Presentation] Good morning, everybody, and welcome to all our shareholders here today and joining us online. We appreciate you taking the time to attend and hope you find our presentations...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
09/08
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final ..
FA
09/08
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over..
FA
09/05
Steel & Tube Holdings to Consider Small Bolt-On Acquisitions
CI
09/05
Transcript : Steel & Tube Holdings Limited - Special Call
CI
08/30
Steel & Tube : Hurricane Rural Products Brand Turns 90
PU
08/23
Steel & Tube : acquires Kiwi Pipe and Fittings
PU
08/22
Steel & Tube : 2022 ANNUAL REPORT, Steel & Tube Holdings Limited
PU
08/22
Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30,..
CI
08/22
Steel & Tube Holdings Limited completed the acquisition of Kiwi Pipe and Fittings Limit..
CI
08/21
Transcript : Steel & Tube Holdings Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 22, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
NZD
USD
Sales 2023
597 M
340 M
340 M
Net income 2023
24,5 M
13,9 M
13,9 M
Net Debt 2023
33,3 M
19,0 M
19,0 M
P/E ratio 2023
9,06x
Yield 2023
8,02%
Capitalization
221 M
126 M
126 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,43x
EV / Sales 2024
0,42x
Nbr of Employees
829
Free-Float
71,4%
More Financials
Chart STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1,34 NZD
Average target price
1,54 NZD
Spread / Average Target
14,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Roy Malpass
Chief Executive Officer
Richard Smyth
Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Susan Marie Paterson
Chairman
Stephen Reindler
Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Ellis
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
-13.55%
126
NUCOR
-6.33%
28 013
ARCELORMITTAL
-27.70%
16 614
TATA STEEL LIMITED
-12.87%
14 255
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
12.86%
13 517
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.
17.03%
13 265
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master