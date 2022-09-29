Advanced search
    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-28
1.340 NZD   -0.74%
09/08STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/08STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareholders meeting certain conditions
FA
09/05Steel & Tube Holdings to Consider Small Bolt-On Acquisitions
CI
Transcript : Steel & Tube Holdings Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call

09/29/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
[Presentation] Good morning, everybody, and welcome to all our shareholders here today and joining us online. We appreciate you taking the time to attend and hope you find our presentations...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 597 M 340 M 340 M
Net income 2023 24,5 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2023 33,3 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,06x
Yield 2023 8,02%
Capitalization 221 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 829
Free-Float 71,4%
Technical analysis trends STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,34 NZD
Average target price 1,54 NZD
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Roy Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Richard Smyth Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Ellis Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.55%126
NUCOR-6.33%28 013
ARCELORMITTAL-27.70%16 614
TATA STEEL LIMITED-12.87%14 255
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION12.86%13 517
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.17.03%13 265