Steel & Tube Holdings Limited is a New Zealand-based provider of steel solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries principal activities relate to the distribution and processing of steel products. The Company’s segments include Distribution and Infrastructure. Within the Distribution business, the primary focus is on the distribution of steel products and fasteners. Within the Infrastructure business, its product is predominately steel product, which is bought and processed/ manufactured in warehouse facilities for project/contract customers. The Company distributes and manufactures steel products from nuts, bolts, nails, piping, roofing and farm fencing, to the structural steel products used in commercial construction, such as purlins, girts, joists, universal beams and seismic mesh. The Company engages in markets and projects across infrastructure, construction (commercial and residential), heavy and light engineering, energy, manufacturing, viticulture, and rural sectors.