Steelcase Earns EcoVadis Gold Rating for Fourth Consecutive Year, Leads Industry in Care for People + Planet

The global furniture manufacturer is ranked among the top three percent of all companies scored globally and maintains its perfect score in the environmental category.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, July 22, 2024 - Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) has been awarded a gold rating from EcoVadis for the fourth consecutive year for its commitments to the wellbeing of people and the planet. The company again earned 100 percent on the EcoVadis environmental portion of the scorecard for the second consecutive year and is ranked in the top three percent of all companies scored globally, leading the global furniture manufacturing industry.

EcoVadis is the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, which are awarded based on the four themes of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Steelcase was particularly recognized for its sustainability achievements, including its progress toward its ambitious goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50 percent in its operations by 2030*. Since then, Steelcase has announced an expanded commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050* throughout its entire value chain. The company's targets are validated by the independent Science-Based Targets initiative, the leading authority that evaluates how much and how quickly organizations need to reduce emissions to prevent the worst effects of climate change. Steelcase also received scores well above industry averages in all four themes, which led to the gold rating.

"The EcoVadis rating recognizes the work we're doing to create better futures for people and the planet," said Kim Dabbs, Steelcase vice president of ESG and social innovation. "These kinds of recognitions create more transparency and help inspire the collective action needed to accelerate progress to create a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future."

Steelcase is working toward a better future for the planet by reducing its carbon footprint, designing for circularity and choosing and using materials responsibly. It became the first in its industry to publish a net zero transition plan, The Power of Possibility: A Net Zero Future Needs Us All, which describes how the company plans to reach its goal of net zero emissions.

Steelcase is also a recognized leader in supply chain engagement and is listed on the 2023 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard and received the Better Practice award in 2021 and 2023 from the U.S. Department of Energy Better Buildings program. The organization additionally continues to lead the contract office furniture industry with the most BIFMA LEVEL-certified products, which certifies products to the highest standards for sustainable design.

Learn more about the organization's ongoing commitment to people and the planet at Steelcase.com/People-Planet.

*From base year FY2020

About Steelcase

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design, research and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 30 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens - including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2024 revenue of $3.2 billion. With approximately 11,300 global employees and our dealer community, we come together for people and the planet - using our business to help the world work better.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 175+ countries.