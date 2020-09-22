Steelcase : FY21 Q2 IR Presentation 0 09/22/2020 | 05:45pm EDT Send by mail :

Investor Presentation FY2021 Second Quarter

We believe the office will continue to be very relevant

Liquidity position is very strong

Industry leader in a changing workplace environment

Experienced management team led company through previous cycles 2 Steelcase Q2, 2021 We are a respected leader Greatest global market share

global market share $3.7 billion revenue in FY2020

revenue in FY2020 $358 million adjusted EBITDA in FY2020

adjusted EBITDA in FY2020 1.4x total debt/adjusted EBITDA (FY2020 year-end)

total debt/adjusted EBITDA (FY2020 year-end) ~12,700 employees

employees ~800 Steelcase dealer locations

Steelcase dealer locations Recognized for innovative design, sustainability leadership and civic engagement

innovative design, sustainability leadership civic engagement Named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune for fourteen years Multinational Finalist in the Circulars Awards - presented by World Economic Forum for circular economy leadership UN Global Compact participant since 2009, member of the CE 100 SILQ™ received multiple design and innovation awards, including a Product Design Award in the prestigious Red Dot Awards 100% Corporate Equality Index by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions Honored Company by the Women's Forum on New York

Select Research Partners Georgia Tech Manufacturing Institute IDEO Institute for the Future MaRS Michigan State University Microsoft (Research + Global Real Estate & Security + Envisioning Group) MIT (Media Lab + Self-Assembly Lab) Ohio State University Seamless Tableau University Florida Health University of Illinois at Chicago- Institute for Healthcare Delivery Design University of Melbourne University of Michigan University of Nuremberg-Erlangen MaDLab Virginia Tech Develop insights on work, Provide products, strategies workers and the workplace and customer solutions Six-step research and design process Steelcase solutions are based on a human-centered design approach that includes extensive observation and consultation with people who use spaces every day.

IDEO

Institute for the Future

MaRS

Michigan State University

Microsoft (Research + Global Real Estate & Security + Envisioning Group)

MIT (Media Lab + Self-Assembly Lab)

Self-Assembly Lab) Ohio State University

Seamless

Tableau

University Florida Health

University of Illinois at Chicago- Institute for Healthcare Delivery Design

University of Melbourne

University of Michigan

University of Nuremberg-Erlangen MaDLab

Nuremberg-Erlangen MaDLab Virginia Tech Develop insights on work, Provide products, strategies workers and the workplace and customer solutions Six-step research and design process Steelcase solutions are based on a human-centered design approach that includes extensive observation and consultation with people who use spaces every day. 7 Steelcase Q2, 2021 We serve leading organizations to create places that amplify the performance of people, teams and enterprise CORPORATE EDUCATION HEALTHCARE Office construction spending Education construction spending Healthcare construction spending 56 68 69 77 85 85 92 97 101 105 43 43 46 40 41 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: U.S. Census Bureau (in US $,billions) 8 Steelcase Q2, 2021 Sustainability is a lens for innovation and growth contributing to the financial wellbeing of our company We deliver meaningful economic, environmental and social impact. Carbon Neutral Now. Carbon Negative Next. Steelcase is now carbon neutral and we plan to become carbon negative by 2030 - decades ahead of the Paris Agreement mandate 34% 83% Reduction in greenhouse Decrease in Volatile Organic gas emissions since 2010 Compounds (VOCs) air emissions since 2010 36% Six times Reduction in waste to Steelcase received perfect landfill since 2010 levels score of 100 points on the Corporate Equality Index Our Corporate Values We believe every team member, in every location, lives our shared Steelcase values. Act with integrity Tell the truth Keep commitments Excel Treat people with dignity and respect Promote positive relationships Protect the environment Source: Steelcase 2020 Impact Report 9 Steelcase Q2, 2021 Our diverse, experienced Board of Directors serve to promote our growth and success Lawrence J. Blanford Timothy C.E. Brown Connie K. Duckworth James P. Keane Todd P. Kelsey Jennifer C. Niemann Retired; formerly Executive Chair, IDEO Retired; formerly Partner President and Chief President and Chief Executive President and Chief President and Chief and Managing Director, Executive Officer, Plexus Corp. Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Green Goldman, Sachs & Co. Officer, Steelcase Inc. Forward Space, LLC Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. Robert C. Pew III Cathy D. Ross Catherine C.B. Schmelter Peter M. Wege II Linda K. Williams Kate Pew Wolters Chair of the Board of Retired; formerly Executive SVP, Chief Transformation Chairman of the Board of Chief Audit Executive and Philanthropist; President, Kate Directors, Steelcase Inc.; Vice President and Chief Officer, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Directors, Contract VP, Enterprise Risk and Richard Wolters Private Investor Financial Officer, Federal Pharmaceuticals Limited Management, Hewlett Foundation; Chair, Steelcase Express Corporation Packard Enterprise Foundation 10 Steelcase Q2, 2021 U.S. industry macro-factors had been supportive of growth before the COVID-19 pandemic CORPORATE PROFITS AFTER-TAX (U.S.) With IVA and CCA adjustments (Year-over-Year% change) 10% 0% -10% -20% UNEMPLOYMENT (U.S.) Unemployment Rate (%) 15% 10% 5% THE CONFERENCE BOARD MEASURE OF CEO CONFIDENCE (U.S.) 80 60 40 20 -30% 0% Q2 2020 Jan 2015 Aug 2020 Q1 2015 NON-RESIDENTIAL FIXED INVESTMENT (U.S.) ARCHITECTURAL BILLING INDEX (U.S.) Equipment (In US$, billions) (Billings $ billions) 1,300 60 50 1,250 1,200 40 1,150 30 1,100 1,050 20 1,000 Q1 2015 Q2 2020 Jan 2015 0 Jan 2015 Jul 2020 Jul 2020 11 Sources: BEA, BLS, CEO Conference Board, AIA Steelcase Q2, 2021 EMEA industry macro-factors had been supportive of growth before the COVID-19 pandemic GERMANY REAL GDP GROWTH FRANCE REAL GDP GROWTH 5% 5% 0% 0% -5% -5% -10% -10% Update -15% -15% -20% -20% -25% -25% Q1 2015 Q2 2020 Q1 2015 HARMONIZED UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (seasonally adjusted) 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% Jan 2015 Q2 2020 Spain Italy Eurozone France Germany Jul 2020 UK REAL GDP GROWTH SPAIN REAL GDP GROWTH 5% 5% 0% 0% -5% -5% -10% -10% -15% -15% -20% -20% -25% -25% Q1 2015 Q2 2020 Q1 2015 Q2 2020 OIL PRICE PER BARREL (BRENT INDEX) $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $- Jan 2015 Sept 2020 12 Sources: Eurostat Energy Information Administration Steelcase Q2, 2021 Companies may continue to prioritize work environments in order to support returning to the office What strategies are you using to attract + retain talent? Modernizing working environment 44% 42% 6% 86% Learning & development programs 85% 42% 43% Improving compensation packages 79% 26% 53% Implementing flexible ways of working 75% 35% 42% Changing employee dress code 52% 19% 33% To a large extent To some extent PwC 21st CEO Survey, Talent 2018 C-suite engagement places higher emphasis on performance criteriaDecision Performance Favors (could now SCS value include safety) proposition Aesthetic/price/ More historical functionality Facilities & C-Suite Procurement Decision Maker 13 Steelcase Q2, 2021 Extreme work from home (WFH) strategies are not viable Productivity Collaboration Wellbeing Productivity decreased by: Lower employee engagement

Lack of proximity and social accountability

Suboptimal home offices Collaboration decreased by: Less time spent working with others

Unnatural conversation flow during virtual meetings

Lack of serendipitous interactions Wellbeing decreased by: Non-ergonomic home workspaces

home workspaces Longer workdays

Feeling socially isolated 14 Sources: Steelcase COVID-19 Global Study, April 2020, Gensler's U.S. Work from Home Survey 2020 Steelcase Q2, 2021 Offices of the future will require changes to meet emerging needs Leaders plan to add physical separation of workspaces and install physical barriers between workstations

Leaders indicate increased demand for…

Modular, flexible furniture Antiviral surfaces Collaboration rooms to support distributed workers

Workplaces must become part of an ecosystem of places as more organizations consider satellite office locations and WFH policies 6 feet 15 Sources: Steelcase COVID-19 Global Study, April 2020, McKinsey & Company: How US Companies Are Planning for a Safe Return to the Workplace, June 2020 Steelcase Q2, 2021 The conversation around the outlook for the physical office is changing Morgan Stanley CEO Sees a Future for the Bank With 'Much Less Real Estate' Half of Facebook workers could work remotely within 10 years Twitter makes WFH a permanent change for some employees Facebook will buy At JP Morgan traders REI's unused return to office Bellevue HQ Amazon invests $1.4B into new offices in U.S. tech hubs At JP Morgan, productivity falls for staff working at home Early COVID More recent 16 Sources: Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal Steelcase Q2, 2021 Our investment in new and enhanced products accelerated in the last three years, and we launched new product offerings that expanded our addressable market Simpler Broader price Ancillary / Informal Innovative workstations points spaces offerings 17 Steelcase Q2, 2021 We established partnerships with other companies to increase the breadth of our product offering 18 Steelcase Q2, 2021 We invested over $300 million to enhance our offering through acquisitions Growth Broaden Strong, Channel Addressable Stable Model Leverage Market Management Revenue: ~£69 million* ~$82 million* ~$37 million* Acquisition Date: August 2018 May 2018 November 2017 19 Steelcase Q2, 2021 We have generated strong cash flows to fund growth investments and shareholder return CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS ($ MILLIONS) Cash Flow From Operations $400 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10% $300 8% $200 6% 4% $100 2% $0 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 0% FY16 TFQ CAPITAL EXPENDITURES VS. DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ($ MILLIONS) $100 Capital Expenditures D&A $0 * FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ * Includes $26 for Replacement Corporate Aircraft QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS PAID PER SHARE DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES $0.16 ($ MILLIONS) Dividends $0.12 $100 Repurchases $0.08 $0.04 $0.00 $0 Q2 Q1 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ FY16 FY21 20 Steelcase Q2, 2021 Our investments in the business generated strong return on invested capital before impact of pandemic in most recent two quarters ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC) & ADJUSTED EBITDA ($M) (% Adjusted Net Income of Average Capital) 16.0% 14.0% 12.0% 10.0% 8.0% 6.0% 4.0% 2.0% 0.0% ROIC Adj EBITDA $400 13.8% 14.3% 13.3% $350 12.0% 11.9% 10.9% $300 $250 $200 $150 $100 $50 $0 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ 21 Steelcase Q2, 2021 Our balance sheet remained strong in Q2 and provides stability through business cycles Q2 FY21, $ MILLION $1,500 $1,000 Equity Credit Facility $500 COLI Cash Debt $0 Liquidity Profile Capital Base Credit facility covenant information (1) maximum leverage ratio covenant, which is measured by the ratio of indebtedness less liquidity to trailing four quarter adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the credit agreement) and is required to be less than 3:5:1 Cash minimum interest coverage ratio covenant, which is measured by the ratio of trailing four quarter adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the credit agreement) to trailing four quarter interest expense and is required to be no less than 3:0:1. As of August 28, 2020, we were in compliance with all covenants under the facility. 22 Appendix Learn more 23 Appendix Forward-looking statements From time to time, in written and oral statements, we discuss our expectations regarding future events and our plans and objectives for future operations. These forward-looking statements discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to us, based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, us. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "target" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions, any or all of which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from our expectations because of factors such as, but not limited to, competitive and general economic conditions domestically and internationally; acts of terrorism, war, governmental action, natural disasters, pandemics, and other Force Majeure events; the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by various governments and third parties to combat the pandemic; changes in the legal and regulatory environment; changes in raw material, commodity and other input costs; currency fluctuations; changes in customer demand; and the other risks and contingencies detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 24 Appendix Segment revenue and earnings AMERICAS - REVENUE EMEA - REVENUE (US$ millions) (US$ millions) $2,470 $2,673 $2,256 $2,232 $2,194 $2,322 $670 $617 $521 $524 $580 $504 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ OTHER CATEGORY - REVENUE (US$ millions) $338 $356 $381 $283 $297 $301 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ AMERICAS - ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN * (Percent of Revenue) 11.4% 10.8% 8.2% 8.5% 9.0% 8.8% FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ EMEA - ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) MARGIN * (Percent of Revenue) 1.5% -3.7% -2.7% -1.1% -1.7% -8.5% FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ OTHER CATEGORY -OPERATING INCOME MARGIN (Percent of Revenue) 10.3% 9.2% 4.0% 4.7% 6.3% 4.0% FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ ** ** * Operating income restated due to implementation of ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). Please see Q1 FY19 10-Q for more information. 25 ** Q4 FY20 included a ~$21M gain on the sale of PolyVision in the Other Category Appendix Select segment statistics (as of February 28, 2020) END OF FISCAL YEAR 2020 Number of Steelcase dealer locations Employees - non-manufacturing Employees - manufacturing Number of primary manufacturing locations FY20 VERTICALS IN THE AMERICAS SEGMENT 15% 10% 5% 0% Education Financial Services Healthcare Manufacturing Insurance Services Information Technology Technical / Professional Federal Government Energy State/Prov/Local Gov Other AMERICAS EMEA OTHER CATEGORY ~ 400 ~ 350 ~ 50 ~2,900 ~ 1,400 ~ 800 ~ 5,500 ~ 1,300 ~ 800 Michigan - 2 France - 1 China - 1 Alabama - 1 Germany - 1 Malaysia - 1 Mexico - 2 Spain - 1 India - 1 Texas - 1 Czech Republic - 1 U.K. - 2 FY20 PRODUCT MIX FY20 LONG-TERM EMPLOYEE BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS FUNDING STATUS ($ millions) Total Obligation $152 25% Other 30% Seating DTA $160 $111 45% Systems/ After-tax Storage Obligation Product Mix Assets (COLI) Liabilities 26 Appendix Historic shares outstanding SHARES (IN MILLIONS) 180 160 Class A Shares Class B Shares 140 120 100 80 60 40 139.2 20 14.1 0 FY98 FY99 FY00 FY01 FY02 FY03 FY04 FY05 FY06 FY07 FY08 FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 88.1 26.7 Q2 FY21 27 Appendix Historical market data ESTIMATED U.S. OFFICE FURNITURE SHIPMENTS* (USD billions) $20 $15 $10 $5 $- 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EUROPEAN OFFICE FURNITURE CONSUMPTION** (EUR billions) 14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 28 Sources: 1997-2015: internal Steelcase estimates, 2015-2018: BIFMA, CSIL Appendix Non-GAAP financial measures This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non- GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of the company. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are: (1) adjusted operating income (loss), which represents operating income (loss), excluding restructuring costs and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, (2) adjusted operating income (loss) margin, which represents operating income (loss) margin, excluding restructuring costs and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME adjusted Earnings Before Interest Taxes and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), which represents EBITDA, excluding restructuring and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, (4) adjusted Earnings Before Interest Taxes and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) margin, which represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, (5) total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, which represents total debt divided by adjusted EBITDA and (6) adjusted return on invested capital (ROIC), which represents income before income tax expense, excluding interest expense, restructuring costs and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, less income tax expense at an assumed long-term effective tax rate, divided by average capital (defined as the average of total debt and shareholders' equity at the beginning and end of the applicable period). These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Therefore, management believes this information is also useful for investors. $ Million FY08 FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ Operating Income/(Loss) $203 $1 ($12) $52 $97 $59 $166 $137 $170 $196 $155 $184 $257 $180 as Restated* Restructuring Costs - $38 $35 $31 $31 $35 $7 $41 $20 $5 - - - $16 Goodwill and intangible $21 $65 - - - $60 $13 - - - - - - $18 asset impairment charges Adjusted Operating Income $225 $107 $27 $83 $124 $151 $180 $178 $190 $201 $155 $184 $257 $213 * Operating income restated due to implementation of ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). Please see Q1 FY19 10-Q for more information. 29 Appendix Non-GAAP financial measures AMERICAS ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN * (Percent of Revenue) FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ Operating Income 11.4% 10.7% 8.2% 8.5% 9.0% 8.1% Margin as Restated * Restructuring Costs - 0.1% - - - 0.7% (Benefits) Adjusted Operating Income 11.4% 10.8% 8.2% 8.5% 9.0% 8.8% Margin Operating income restated due to implementation of ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). Please see Q1 FY19 10-Q for more information. 30 Appendix Non-GAAP financial measures EMEA ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) MARGIN * (Percent of Revenue) FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ Operating Income (Loss) (12.4%) (4.1%) (2.7%) (1.1%) 1.5% (5.6%) Margin as Restated * Goodwill and intangible asset - - - - - 3.9% impairment charges Restructuring Costs 3.9% 0.4% - - - - Adjusted Operating Income (8.5%) (3.7%) (2.7%) (1.1%) 1.5% (1.7)% (Loss) Margin Operating income restated due to implementation of ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). Please see Q1 FY19 10-Q for more information. 31 Appendix Non-GAAP financial measures ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN and TOTAL DEBT / ADJUSTED EBITDA $ Million FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ Revenue $3,060 $3,032 $3,055 $3,443 $3,724 $3,203 Income before income $175 $196 $162 $164 $245 $167 tax expense Interest Expense $18 $17 $18 $38 $27 $28 Depreciation and amortization $66 $60 $66 $82 $86 $88 Restructuring costs $20 $5 - - - $16 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges - - - - - $18 Adjusted EBITDA $278 $279 $245 $283 $358 $316 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.1% 9.2% 8.0% 8.2% 9.6% 9.9% (% of Revenue) Total Debt $299 $297 $295 $487 $484 $483 Total Debt / Adjusted EBITDA 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.7 1.4 1.5 32 Appendix Non-GAAP financial measures ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC) $ Million FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 TFQ Income before income tax expense $175 $196 $162 $164 $245 $167 Interest Expense $18 $17 $18 $38 $27 $28 Restructuring costs $20 $5 - - - $16 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges - - - - - $18 Adjusted Income before income tax expense $213 $218 $180 $201 $273 $229 Assumed Long-Term Effective Income Tax Rate % 36.0% 36.0% 34.5%(1) 27.0% 27.0% 27.0% Adjusted Net Income $136 $140 $118 $147 $199 $167 Total Debt $299 $297 $295 $487 $484 $483 Total shareholders' equity $737 $767 $813 $850 $970 $948 Total Capital $1,036 $1,064 $1,108 $1,337 $1,455 $1,431 Prior Year Total Capital $946 $1,036 $1,064 $1,108 $1,337 $1,374 Average Capital $991 $1,050 $1,086 $1,223 $1,396 $1,403 Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 13.8% 13.3% 10.9% 12.0% 14.3% 11.9% (Adjusted Net Income as a % of Average Capital) (1) Assumes 10 months at 36% and 2 months at 27% as after U.S. Tax Reform 33 © 2020 Steelcase Inc. 