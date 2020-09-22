Steelcase : FY21 Q2 IR Presentation

Sources: Eurostat Energy Information Administration
Steelcase Q2, 2021
Companies may continue to prioritize work environments in order to support returning to the office
What strategies are you using to attract + retain talent?
Modernizing working environment
44%
42%
6%
86%
Learning & development programs
85%
42%
43%
Improving compensation packages
79%
26%
53%
Implementing flexible ways of working
75%
35%
42%
Changing employee dress code
52%
19%
33%
To a large extent
To some extent
PwC 21st CEO Survey, Talent 2018
C-suite engagement places higher emphasis on performance
criteriaDecision
Performance
Favors
(could now
SCS value
include safety)
proposition
Aesthetic/price/
More
historical
functionality
Facilities &
C-Suite
Procurement
Decision Maker
13
Steelcase Q2, 2021
Extreme work from home (WFH) strategies are not viable
Productivity
Collaboration
Wellbeing
Productivity decreased by:
Lower employee engagement
Lack of proximity and social accountability
Suboptimal home offices
Collaboration decreased by:
Less time spent working with others
Unnatural conversation flow during virtual meetings
Lack of serendipitous interactions
Wellbeing decreased by:
Non-ergonomichome workspaces
Longer workdays
Feeling socially isolated
14
Sources: Steelcase COVID-19 Global Study, April 2020, Gensler's U.S. Work from Home Survey 2020
Steelcase Q2, 2021
Offices of the future will require changes to meet emerging needs
Leaders plan to add physical separation of workspaces and install physical barriers between workstations
Leaders indicate increased demand for…
Modular, flexible furniture
Antiviral surfaces
Collaboration rooms to support distributed workers
Workplaces must become part of an ecosystem of places as more organizations consider satellite office locations and WFH policies
6 feet
15
Sources: Steelcase COVID-19 Global Study, April 2020, McKinsey & Company: How US Companies Are Planning for a Safe Return to the Workplace, June 2020
Steelcase Q2, 2021
The conversation around the outlook for the physical office is changing
Morgan Stanley CEO Sees a Future for the Bank With 'Much Less Real Estate'
Half of Facebook workers could work remotely within 10 years
Twitter makes WFH a permanent change for some employees
Facebook will buy
At JP Morgan traders
REI's unused
return to office
Bellevue HQ
Amazon invests $1.4B
into new offices in U.S.
tech hubs
At JP Morgan, productivity falls for staff working at home
Early COVID
More recent
16
Sources: Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal
Steelcase Q2, 2021
Our investment in new and enhanced products accelerated in the last three years, and we launched new product offerings that expanded our addressable market
Simpler
Broader price
Ancillary / Informal
Innovative
workstations
points
spaces
offerings
17
Steelcase Q2, 2021
We established partnerships with other companies to increase the breadth of our product offering
18
Steelcase Q2, 2021
We invested over $300 million to enhance our offering through acquisitions
Growth
Broaden
Strong,
Channel
Addressable
Stable
Model
Leverage
Market
Management
Revenue:
~£69 million*
~$82 million*
~$37 million*
Acquisition Date:
August 2018
May 2018
November 2017
19
Steelcase Q2, 2021
We have generated strong cash flows to fund growth investments and shareholder return
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS
($ MILLIONS)
Cash Flow From Operations
$400
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
10%
$300
8%
$200
6%
4%
$100
2%
$0
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
0%
FY16
TFQ
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES VS. DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
($ MILLIONS)
$100
Capital Expenditures
D&A
$0
*
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
* Includes $26 for Replacement Corporate Aircraft
QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS PAID PER SHARE
DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES
$0.16
($ MILLIONS)
Dividends
$0.12
$100
Repurchases
$0.08
$0.04
$0.00
$0
Q2
Q1
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
FY16
FY21
20
Steelcase Q2, 2021
Our investments in the business generated strong return on invested capital before impact of pandemic in most recent two quarters
ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC) & ADJUSTED EBITDA ($M) (% Adjusted Net Income of Average Capital)
16.0%
14.0%
12.0%
10.0%
8.0%
6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
0.0%
ROIC
Adj EBITDA
$400
13.8%
14.3%
13.3%
$350
12.0%
11.9%
10.9%
$300
$250
$200
$150
$100
$50
$0
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
21
Steelcase Q2, 2021
Our balance sheet remained strong in Q2 and provides stability through business cycles
Q2 FY21, $ MILLION
$1,500
$1,000
Equity
Credit
Facility
$500
COLI
Cash
Debt
$0
Liquidity Profile
Capital Base
Credit facility covenant information
(1) maximum leverage ratio covenant, which is measured by the ratio of indebtedness less liquidity to trailing four quarter adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the credit agreement) and is required to be less than 3:5:1
Cash
minimum interest coverage ratio covenant, which is measured by the ratio of trailing four quarter adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the credit agreement) to trailing four quarter interest expense and is required to be no less than 3:0:1.
As of August 28, 2020, we were in compliance with all covenants under the facility.
22
Appendix
Learn more
23
Appendix
Forward-looking statements
From time to time, in written and oral statements, we discuss our expectations regarding future events and our plans and objectives for future operations.
These forward-looking statements discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to us, based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, us. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "target" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions, any or all of which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate.
Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from our expectations because of factors such as, but not limited to, competitive and general economic conditions domestically and internationally; acts of terrorism, war, governmental action, natural disasters, pandemics, and other Force Majeure events; the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by various governments and third parties to combat the pandemic; changes in the legal and regulatory environment; changes in raw material, commodity and other input costs; currency fluctuations; changes in customer demand; and the other risks and contingencies detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
24
Appendix
Segment revenue and earnings
AMERICAS - REVENUE
EMEA - REVENUE
(US$ millions)
(US$ millions)
$2,470
$2,673
$2,256
$2,232
$2,194
$2,322
$670
$617
$521
$524
$580
$504
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
OTHER CATEGORY - REVENUE
(US$ millions)
$338
$356
$381
$283
$297
$301
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
AMERICAS - ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN *
(Percent of Revenue)
11.4%
10.8%
8.2%
8.5%
9.0%
8.8%
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
EMEA - ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) MARGIN *
(Percent of Revenue)
1.5%
-3.7%
-2.7%
-1.1%
-1.7%
-8.5%
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
OTHER CATEGORY -OPERATING INCOME MARGIN
(Percent of Revenue)
10.3%
9.2%
4.0%
4.7%
6.3%
4.0%
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
**
**
* Operating income restated due to implementation of ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). Please see Q1 FY19 10-Q for more information.
25
** Q4 FY20 included a ~$21M gain on the sale of PolyVision in the Other Category
Appendix
Select segment statistics (as of February 28, 2020)
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non- GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of the company. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are: (1) adjusted operating income (loss), which represents operating income (loss), excluding restructuring costs and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, (2) adjusted operating income (loss) margin, which represents operating income (loss) margin, excluding restructuring costs and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges,
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
adjusted Earnings Before Interest Taxes and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), which represents EBITDA, excluding restructuring and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, (4) adjusted Earnings Before Interest Taxes and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) margin, which represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, (5) total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, which represents total debt divided by adjusted EBITDA and (6) adjusted return on invested capital (ROIC), which represents income before income tax expense, excluding interest expense, restructuring costs and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, less income tax expense at an assumed long-term effective tax rate, divided by average capital (defined as the average of total debt and shareholders' equity at the beginning and end of the applicable period). These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Therefore, management believes this information is also useful for investors.
$ Million
FY08
FY09
FY10
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
Operating Income/(Loss)
$203
$1
($12)
$52
$97
$59
$166
$137
$170
$196
$155
$184
$257
$180
as Restated*
Restructuring Costs
-
$38
$35
$31
$31
$35
$7
$41
$20
$5
-
-
-
$16
Goodwill and intangible
$21
$65
-
-
-
$60
$13
-
-
-
-
-
-
$18
asset impairment charges
Adjusted Operating Income
$225
$107
$27
$83
$124
$151
$180
$178
$190
$201
$155
$184
$257
$213
* Operating income restated due to implementation of ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation
- Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). Please see Q1 FY19 10-Q for more information.
29
Appendix
Non-GAAP financial measures
AMERICAS ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN *
(Percent of Revenue)
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
Operating Income
11.4%
10.7%
8.2%
8.5%
9.0%
8.1%
Margin as Restated *
Restructuring Costs
-
0.1%
-
-
-
0.7%
(Benefits)
Adjusted Operating Income
11.4%
10.8%
8.2%
8.5%
9.0%
8.8%
Margin
Operating income restated due to implementation of ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). Please see Q1 FY19 10-Q for more information.
30
Appendix
Non-GAAP financial measures
EMEA ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) MARGIN *
(Percent of Revenue)
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
Operating Income (Loss)
(12.4%)
(4.1%)
(2.7%)
(1.1%)
1.5%
(5.6%)
Margin as Restated *
Goodwill and intangible asset
-
-
-
-
-
3.9%
impairment charges
Restructuring Costs
3.9%
0.4%
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Operating Income
(8.5%)
(3.7%)
(2.7%)
(1.1%)
1.5%
(1.7)%
(Loss) Margin
Operating income restated due to implementation of ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). Please see Q1 FY19 10-Q for more information.
31
Appendix
Non-GAAP financial measures
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN and TOTAL DEBT / ADJUSTED EBITDA
$ Million
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
Revenue
$3,060
$3,032
$3,055
$3,443
$3,724
$3,203
Income before income
$175
$196
$162
$164
$245
$167
tax expense
Interest Expense
$18
$17
$18
$38
$27
$28
Depreciation and amortization
$66
$60
$66
$82
$86
$88
Restructuring costs
$20
$5
-
-
-
$16
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
-
-
-
$18
Adjusted EBITDA
$278
$279
$245
$283
$358
$316
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
9.1%
9.2%
8.0%
8.2%
9.6%
9.9%
(% of Revenue)
Total Debt
$299
$297
$295
$487
$484
$483
Total Debt / Adjusted EBITDA
1.1
1.1
1.2
1.7
1.4
1.5
32
Appendix
Non-GAAP financial measures
ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC)
$ Million
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
TFQ
Income before income tax expense
$175
$196
$162
$164
$245
$167
Interest Expense
$18
$17
$18
$38
$27
$28
Restructuring costs
$20
$5
-
-
-
$16
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
-
-
-
$18
Adjusted Income before income tax expense
$213
$218
$180
$201
$273
$229
Assumed Long-Term Effective Income Tax Rate %
36.0%
36.0%
34.5%(1)
27.0%
27.0%
27.0%
Adjusted Net Income
$136
$140
$118
$147
$199
$167
Total Debt
$299
$297
$295
$487
$484
$483
Total shareholders' equity
$737
$767
$813
$850
$970
$948
Total Capital
$1,036
$1,064
$1,108
$1,337
$1,455
$1,431
Prior Year Total Capital
$946
$1,036
$1,064
$1,108
$1,337
$1,374
Average Capital
$991
$1,050
$1,086
$1,223
$1,396
$1,403
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
13.8%
13.3%
10.9%
12.0%
14.3%
11.9%
(Adjusted Net Income as a % of Average Capital)
(1) Assumes 10 months at 36% and 2 months at 27% as after U.S. Tax Reform
Steelcase Inc. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 21:44:06 UTC