Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Steelcase Inc.    SCS

STEELCASE INC.

(SCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steelcase : FY21 Q2 IR Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 05:45pm EDT

Investor

Presentation

FY2021 Second Quarter

1

Steelcase Q2, 2021

Investment thesis

  • Proven track record
  • We believe the office will continue to be very relevant
  • Liquidity position is very strong
  • Industry leader in a changing workplace environment
  • Experienced management team led company through previous cycles

2

Steelcase Q2, 2021

We are a respected leader

  • Greatest global market share
  • $3.7 billion revenue in FY2020
  • $358 million adjusted EBITDA in FY2020
  • 1.4x total debt/adjusted EBITDA (FY2020 year-end)
  • ~12,700 employees
  • ~800 Steelcase dealer locations
  • Recognized for innovative design, sustainability leadership and civic engagement
    • Named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune for fourteen years
    • Multinational Finalist in the Circulars Awards - presented by World Economic Forum for circular economy leadership
    • UN Global Compact participant since 2009, member of the CE 100
    • SILQ™ received multiple design and innovation awards, including a Product Design Award in the prestigious Red Dot Awards
    • 100% Corporate Equality Index by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation
    • 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions Honored Company by the Women's Forum on New York

3

Steelcase Q2, 2021

We have a proven track record of managing through a cycle

Adjusted Operating

Revenue (Billion)

Income (Million)

$300

$3.7B

$4.0

$3.4B

$3.5

$250

$3.0B

$3.0

$200

$2.3B

$2.5

$150

$2.0

$100

$1.5

$1.0

$50

$0.5

$0

$-

FY08

FY09

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

Adjusted Operating Income ($ Million)

Revenue ($ Billion)

4

Steelcase Q2, 2021

Our global capability makes us a preferred partner for leading organizations

~800 Steelcase dealer locations

45 Primary locations in 17 countries

15 Manufacturing locations, including

9 outside North America

5

Steelcase Q2, 2021

Our global scale makes us a preferred partner for leading organizations

Other

Category

10%

EMEA

18%

Americas

72%

$4.0

$3.5

$3.0

$2.5

$2.0

$1.5

$1.0

$0.5

$-

GLOBAL OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET REVENUE* ($ IN BILLIONS)

Home Country

Outside Home Country

Steelcase Herman Miller Haworth

HNI**

Knoll

Kokuyo**

Okamura**

*Most recently published annual data and/or internal estimates **Only office furniture segments included

6

Steelcase Q2, 2021

We employ user-based research to drive innovation

Create a robust research network

Select Research Partners

  • Georgia Tech Manufacturing Institute
  • IDEO
  • Institute for the Future
  • MaRS
  • Michigan State University
  • Microsoft (Research + Global Real Estate & Security + Envisioning Group)
  • MIT (Media Lab + Self-Assembly Lab)
  • Ohio State University
  • Seamless
  • Tableau
  • University Florida Health
  • University of Illinois at Chicago- Institute for Healthcare Delivery Design
  • University of Melbourne
  • University of Michigan
  • University of Nuremberg-Erlangen MaDLab
  • Virginia Tech

Develop insights on work,

Provide products, strategies

workers and the workplace

and customer solutions

Six-step research

and design process

Steelcase solutions are based on a human-centered design approach that includes extensive observation and consultation with people who use spaces every day.

7

Steelcase Q2, 2021

We serve leading organizations to create places that amplify the performance of people, teams and enterprise

CORPORATE

EDUCATION

HEALTHCARE

Office construction spending

Education construction spending

Healthcare construction spending

56

68

69

77

85

85

92

97

101

105

43

43

46

40

41

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: U.S. Census Bureau (in US $,billions)

8

Steelcase Q2, 2021

Sustainability is a lens for innovation and growth contributing to the financial wellbeing of our company

We deliver meaningful economic, environmental and social impact.

Carbon Neutral Now. Carbon Negative Next.

Steelcase is now carbon neutral and we plan to become carbon negative by 2030 - decades ahead of the Paris Agreement mandate

34%

83%

Reduction in greenhouse

Decrease in Volatile Organic

gas emissions since 2010

Compounds (VOCs) air

emissions since 2010

36%

Six times

Reduction in waste to

Steelcase received perfect

landfill since 2010 levels

score of 100 points on the

Corporate Equality Index

Our Corporate Values

We believe every team member, in every location, lives our shared Steelcase values.

Act with integrity Tell the truth Keep commitments Excel

Treat people with dignity and respect

Promote positive relationships

Protect the environment

Source: Steelcase 2020 Impact Report

9

Steelcase Q2, 2021

Our diverse, experienced Board of Directors serve to promote our growth and success

Lawrence J. Blanford

Timothy C.E. Brown

Connie K. Duckworth

James P. Keane

Todd P. Kelsey

Jennifer C. Niemann

Retired; formerly

Executive Chair, IDEO

Retired; formerly Partner

President and Chief

President and Chief Executive

President and Chief

President and Chief

and Managing Director,

Executive

Officer, Plexus Corp.

Executive Officer,

Executive Officer, Green

Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Officer, Steelcase Inc.

Forward Space, LLC

Mountain Coffee

Roasters, Inc.

Robert C. Pew III

Cathy D. Ross

Catherine C.B. Schmelter

Peter M. Wege II

Linda K. Williams

Kate Pew Wolters

Chair of the Board of

Retired; formerly Executive

SVP, Chief Transformation

Chairman of the Board of

Chief Audit Executive and

Philanthropist; President, Kate

Directors, Steelcase Inc.;

Vice President and Chief

Officer, TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Directors, Contract

VP, Enterprise Risk

and Richard Wolters

Private Investor

Financial Officer, Federal

Pharmaceuticals Limited

Management, Hewlett

Foundation; Chair, Steelcase

Express Corporation

Packard Enterprise

Foundation

10

Steelcase Q2, 2021

U.S. industry macro-factors had been supportive of growth before the COVID-19 pandemic

CORPORATE PROFITS AFTER-TAX (U.S.) With IVA and CCA adjustments (Year-over-Year% change)

10%

0%

-10%

-20%

UNEMPLOYMENT (U.S.)

Unemployment Rate (%)

15%

10%

5%

THE CONFERENCE BOARD

MEASURE OF CEO CONFIDENCE (U.S.)

80

60

40

20

-30%

0%

Q2 2020

Jan 2015

Aug 2020

Q1 2015

NON-RESIDENTIAL FIXED INVESTMENT (U.S.)

ARCHITECTURAL BILLING INDEX (U.S.)

Equipment (In US$, billions)

(Billings $ billions)

1,300

60

50

1,250

1,200

40

1,150

30

1,100

1,050

20

1,000

Q1 2015

Q2 2020

Jan 2015

0

Jan 2015

Jul 2020

Jul 2020

11

Sources: BEA, BLS, CEO Conference Board, AIA

Steelcase Q2, 2021

EMEA industry macro-factors had been supportive of growth before the COVID-19 pandemic

GERMANY REAL GDP GROWTH

FRANCE REAL GDP GROWTH

5%

5%

0%

0%

-5%

-5%

-10%

-10%

Update

-15%

-15%

-20%

-20%

-25%

-25%

Q1 2015

Q2 2020

Q1 2015

HARMONIZED UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (seasonally adjusted)

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

Jan 2015

Q2 2020

Spain

Italy

Eurozone

France

Germany

Jul 2020

UK REAL GDP GROWTH

SPAIN REAL GDP GROWTH

5%

5%

0%

0%

-5%

-5%

-10%

-10%

-15%

-15%

-20%

-20%

-25%

-25%

Q1 2015

Q2 2020

Q1 2015

Q2 2020

OIL PRICE PER BARREL (BRENT INDEX)

$100

$80

$60

$40

$20

$-

Jan 2015

Sept 2020

12

Sources: Eurostat Energy Information Administration

Steelcase Q2, 2021

Companies may continue to prioritize work environments in order to support returning to the office

What strategies are you using to attract + retain talent?

Modernizing working environment

44%

42%

6%

86%

Learning & development programs

85%

42%

43%

Improving compensation packages

79%

26%

53%

Implementing flexible ways of working

75%

35%

42%

Changing employee dress code

52%

19%

33%

To a large extent

To some extent

PwC 21st CEO Survey, Talent 2018

C-suite engagement places higher emphasis on performance

criteriaDecision

Performance

Favors

(could now

SCS value

include safety)

proposition

Aesthetic/price/

More

historical

functionality

Facilities &

C-Suite

Procurement

Decision Maker

13

Steelcase Q2, 2021

Extreme work from home (WFH) strategies are not viable

Productivity

Collaboration

Wellbeing

Productivity decreased by:

  • Lower employee engagement
  • Lack of proximity and social accountability
  • Suboptimal home offices

Collaboration decreased by:

  • Less time spent working with others
  • Unnatural conversation flow during virtual meetings
  • Lack of serendipitous interactions

Wellbeing decreased by:

  • Non-ergonomichome workspaces
  • Longer workdays
  • Feeling socially isolated

14

Sources: Steelcase COVID-19 Global Study, April 2020, Gensler's U.S. Work from Home Survey 2020

Steelcase Q2, 2021

Offices of the future will require changes to meet emerging needs

  • Leaders plan to add physical separation of workspaces and install physical barriers between workstations
  • Leaders indicate increased demand for…
    • Modular, flexible furniture
    • Antiviral surfaces
    • Collaboration rooms to support distributed workers
  • Workplaces must become part of an ecosystem of places as more organizations consider satellite office locations and WFH policies

6 feet

15

Sources: Steelcase COVID-19 Global Study, April 2020, McKinsey & Company: How US Companies Are Planning for a Safe Return to the Workplace, June 2020

Steelcase Q2, 2021

The conversation around the outlook for the physical office is changing

Morgan Stanley CEO Sees a Future for the Bank With 'Much Less Real Estate'

Half of Facebook workers could work remotely within 10 years

Twitter makes WFH a permanent change for some employees

Facebook will buy

At JP Morgan traders

REI's unused

return to office

Bellevue HQ

Amazon invests $1.4B

into new offices in U.S.

tech hubs

At JP Morgan, productivity falls for staff working at home

Early COVID

More recent

16

Sources: Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal

Steelcase Q2, 2021

Our investment in new and enhanced products accelerated in the last three years, and we launched new product offerings that expanded our addressable market

Simpler

Broader price

Ancillary / Informal

Innovative

workstations

points

spaces

offerings

17

Steelcase Q2, 2021

We established partnerships with other companies to increase the breadth of our product offering

18

Steelcase Q2, 2021

We invested over $300 million to enhance our offering through acquisitions

Growth

Broaden

Strong,

Channel

Addressable

Stable

Model

Leverage

Market

Management

Revenue:

~£69 million*

~$82 million*

~$37 million*

Acquisition Date:

August 2018

May 2018

November 2017

19

Steelcase Q2, 2021

We have generated strong cash flows to fund growth investments and shareholder return

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS

($ MILLIONS)

Cash Flow From Operations

$400

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

10%

$300

8%

$200

6%

4%

$100

2%

$0

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

0%

FY16

TFQ

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES VS. DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

($ MILLIONS)

$100

Capital Expenditures

D&A

$0

*

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

* Includes $26 for Replacement Corporate Aircraft

QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS PAID PER SHARE

DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES

$0.16

($ MILLIONS)

Dividends

$0.12

$100

Repurchases

$0.08

$0.04

$0.00

$0

Q2

Q1

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

FY16

FY21

20

Steelcase Q2, 2021

Our investments in the business generated strong return on invested capital before impact of pandemic in most recent two quarters

ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC) & ADJUSTED EBITDA ($M) (% Adjusted Net Income of Average Capital)

16.0%

14.0%

12.0%

10.0%

8.0%

6.0%

4.0%

2.0%

0.0%

ROIC

Adj EBITDA

$400

13.8%

14.3%

13.3%

$350

12.0%

11.9%

10.9%

$300

$250

$200

$150

$100

$50

$0

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

21

Steelcase Q2, 2021

Our balance sheet remained strong in Q2 and provides stability through business cycles

Q2 FY21, $ MILLION

$1,500

$1,000

Equity

Credit

Facility

$500

COLI

Cash

Debt

$0

Liquidity Profile

Capital Base

Credit facility covenant information

(1) maximum leverage ratio covenant, which is measured by the ratio of indebtedness less liquidity to trailing four quarter adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the credit agreement) and is required to be less than 3:5:1

Cash

  1. minimum interest coverage ratio covenant, which is measured by the ratio of trailing four quarter adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the credit agreement) to trailing four quarter interest expense and is required to be no less than 3:0:1.

As of August 28, 2020, we were in compliance with all covenants under the facility.

22

Appendix

Learn more

23

Appendix

Forward-looking statements

From time to time, in written and oral statements, we discuss our expectations regarding future events and our plans and objectives for future operations.

These forward-looking statements discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to us, based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, us. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "target" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions, any or all of which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and

uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from our expectations because of factors such as, but not limited to, competitive and general economic conditions domestically and internationally; acts of terrorism, war, governmental action, natural disasters, pandemics, and other Force Majeure events; the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by various governments and third parties to combat the pandemic; changes in the legal and regulatory environment; changes in raw material, commodity and other input costs; currency fluctuations; changes in customer demand; and the other risks and contingencies detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

24

Appendix

Segment revenue and earnings

AMERICAS - REVENUE

EMEA - REVENUE

(US$ millions)

(US$ millions)

$2,470

$2,673

$2,256

$2,232

$2,194

$2,322

$670

$617

$521

$524

$580

$504

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

OTHER CATEGORY - REVENUE

(US$ millions)

$338

$356

$381

$283

$297

$301

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

AMERICAS - ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN *

(Percent of Revenue)

11.4%

10.8%

8.2%

8.5%

9.0%

8.8%

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

EMEA - ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) MARGIN *

(Percent of Revenue)

1.5%

-3.7%

-2.7%

-1.1%

-1.7%

-8.5%

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

OTHER CATEGORY -OPERATING INCOME MARGIN

(Percent of Revenue)

10.3%

9.2%

4.0%

4.7%

6.3%

4.0%

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

**

**

* Operating income restated due to implementation of ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). Please see Q1 FY19 10-Q for more information.

25

** Q4 FY20 included a ~$21M gain on the sale of PolyVision in the Other Category

Appendix

Select segment statistics (as of February 28, 2020)

END OF FISCAL YEAR 2020

Number of Steelcase dealer locations

Employees - non-manufacturing

Employees - manufacturing

Number of primary manufacturing locations

FY20 VERTICALS IN THE AMERICAS SEGMENT

15%

10%

5%

0%

Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Insurance Services

Information Technology

Technical / Professional

Federal Government

Energy

State/Prov/Local Gov

Other

AMERICAS

EMEA

OTHER CATEGORY

~ 400

~ 350

~ 50

~2,900

~ 1,400

~ 800

~ 5,500

~ 1,300

~ 800

Michigan - 2

France - 1

China - 1

Alabama - 1

Germany - 1

Malaysia - 1

Mexico - 2

Spain - 1

India - 1

Texas - 1

Czech Republic - 1

U.K. - 2

FY20 PRODUCT MIX

FY20 LONG-TERM EMPLOYEE BENEFIT

OBLIGATIONS FUNDING STATUS

($ millions)

Total Obligation $152

25%

Other

30%

Seating

DTA

$160

$111

45%

Systems/

After-tax

Storage

Obligation

Product Mix

Assets (COLI)

Liabilities

26

Appendix

Historic shares outstanding

SHARES (IN MILLIONS)

180

160

Class A Shares

Class B Shares

140

120

100

80

60

40

139.2

20

14.1

0

FY98

FY99

FY00

FY01

FY02

FY03

FY04

FY05

FY06

FY07

FY08

FY09

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

88.1 26.7

Q2

FY21

27

Appendix

Historical market data

ESTIMATED U.S. OFFICE FURNITURE SHIPMENTS*

(USD billions)

$20

$15

$10

$5

$-

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EUROPEAN OFFICE FURNITURE CONSUMPTION**

(EUR billions)

  • 14
  • 12
  • 10
  • 8
  • 6
  • 4
  • 2
  • 0

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

28

Sources: 1997-2015: internal Steelcase estimates, 2015-2018: BIFMA, CSIL

Appendix

Non-GAAP financial measures

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non- GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of the company. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are: (1) adjusted operating income (loss), which represents operating income (loss), excluding restructuring costs and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, (2) adjusted operating income (loss) margin, which represents operating income (loss) margin, excluding restructuring costs and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges,

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

  1. adjusted Earnings Before Interest Taxes and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), which represents EBITDA, excluding restructuring and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, (4) adjusted Earnings Before Interest Taxes and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) margin, which represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, (5) total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, which represents total debt divided by adjusted EBITDA and (6) adjusted return on invested capital (ROIC), which represents income before income tax expense, excluding interest expense, restructuring costs and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, less income tax expense at an assumed long-term effective tax rate, divided by average capital (defined as the average of total debt and shareholders' equity at the beginning and end of the applicable period). These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Therefore, management believes this information is also useful for investors.

$ Million

FY08

FY09

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

Operating Income/(Loss)

$203

$1

($12)

$52

$97

$59

$166

$137

$170

$196

$155

$184

$257

$180

as Restated*

Restructuring Costs

-

$38

$35

$31

$31

$35

$7

$41

$20

$5

-

-

-

$16

Goodwill and intangible

$21

$65

-

-

-

$60

$13

-

-

-

-

-

-

$18

asset impairment charges

Adjusted Operating Income

$225

$107

$27

$83

$124

$151

$180

$178

$190

$201

$155

$184

$257

$213

* Operating income restated due to implementation of ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation

- Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). Please see Q1 FY19 10-Q for more information.

29

Appendix

Non-GAAP financial measures

AMERICAS ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN *

(Percent of Revenue)

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

Operating Income

11.4%

10.7%

8.2%

8.5%

9.0%

8.1%

Margin as Restated *

Restructuring Costs

-

0.1%

-

-

-

0.7%

(Benefits)

Adjusted Operating Income

11.4%

10.8%

8.2%

8.5%

9.0%

8.8%

Margin

  • Operating income restated due to implementation of ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). Please see Q1 FY19 10-Q for more information.

30

Appendix

Non-GAAP financial measures

EMEA ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) MARGIN *

(Percent of Revenue)

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

Operating Income (Loss)

(12.4%)

(4.1%)

(2.7%)

(1.1%)

1.5%

(5.6%)

Margin as Restated *

Goodwill and intangible asset

-

-

-

-

-

3.9%

impairment charges

Restructuring Costs

3.9%

0.4%

-

-

-

-

Adjusted Operating Income

(8.5%)

(3.7%)

(2.7%)

(1.1%)

1.5%

(1.7)%

(Loss) Margin

  • Operating income restated due to implementation of ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715). Please see Q1 FY19 10-Q for more information.

31

Appendix

Non-GAAP financial measures

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN and TOTAL DEBT / ADJUSTED EBITDA

$ Million

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

Revenue

$3,060

$3,032

$3,055

$3,443

$3,724

$3,203

Income before income

$175

$196

$162

$164

$245

$167

tax expense

Interest Expense

$18

$17

$18

$38

$27

$28

Depreciation and amortization

$66

$60

$66

$82

$86

$88

Restructuring costs

$20

$5

-

-

-

$16

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges

-

-

-

-

-

$18

Adjusted EBITDA

$278

$279

$245

$283

$358

$316

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.1%

9.2%

8.0%

8.2%

9.6%

9.9%

(% of Revenue)

Total Debt

$299

$297

$295

$487

$484

$483

Total Debt / Adjusted EBITDA

1.1

1.1

1.2

1.7

1.4

1.5

32

Appendix

Non-GAAP financial measures

ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC)

$ Million

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

TFQ

Income before income tax expense

$175

$196

$162

$164

$245

$167

Interest Expense

$18

$17

$18

$38

$27

$28

Restructuring costs

$20

$5

-

-

-

$16

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges

-

-

-

-

-

$18

Adjusted Income before income tax expense

$213

$218

$180

$201

$273

$229

Assumed Long-Term Effective Income Tax Rate %

36.0%

36.0%

34.5%(1)

27.0%

27.0%

27.0%

Adjusted Net Income

$136

$140

$118

$147

$199

$167

Total Debt

$299

$297

$295

$487

$484

$483

Total shareholders' equity

$737

$767

$813

$850

$970

$948

Total Capital

$1,036

$1,064

$1,108

$1,337

$1,455

$1,431

Prior Year Total Capital

$946

$1,036

$1,064

$1,108

$1,337

$1,374

Average Capital

$991

$1,050

$1,086

$1,223

$1,396

$1,403

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

13.8%

13.3%

10.9%

12.0%

14.3%

11.9%

(Adjusted Net Income as a % of Average Capital)

(1) Assumes 10 months at 36% and 2 months at 27% as after U.S. Tax Reform

33

© 2020 Steelcase Inc. Trademarks used herein are the property of Steelcase Inc. or of their respective owners.

34

Disclaimer

Steelcase Inc. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 21:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STEELCASE INC.
05:45pSTEELCASE : FY21 Q2 IR Presentation
PU
04:17pSTEELCASE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:07pSTEELCASE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directo..
AQ
04:06pSTEELCASE : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
AQ
04:06pSTEELCASE : Announces Appointment of Linda Williams to Board of Directors
AQ
04:06pSteelcase Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
GL
04:06pSteelcase Announces Appointment of Linda Williams to Board of Directors
GL
09/17STEELCASE INC. : half-yearly earnings release
09/02Steelcase to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call
GL
09/01STEELCASE INC : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Change in Dir..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 725 M - -
Net income 2021 35,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,8x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 1 358 M 1 358 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart STEELCASE INC.
Duration : Period :
Steelcase Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEELCASE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 11,35 $
Spread / Highest target 5,73%
Spread / Average Target 5,73%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Keane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Pew Non-Executive Chairman
Robert G. Krestakos Vice President-Global Operations
David C. Sylvester Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter M. Wege Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEELCASE INC.-42.18%1 358
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED2.54%5 038
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.107.08%3 237
BIC-26.23%2 414
ASKUL CORPORATION25.61%2 022
SHENZHEN JIESHUN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.40.98%1 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group