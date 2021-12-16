Steelcase : FY22 Q3 IR Presentation
Investment thesis
We believe the office will continue to be very relevant for innovation, culture, and collaboration
An industry leader in a changing workplace environment that we believe provides growth opportunities
Experienced management team has led the company through similar previous cycles
Liquidity position is very strong
We're a respected leader
Strong global market share
$2.6 billion revenue in FY2021
$185 million adjusted EBITDA in FY2021
2.6x total debt/adjusted EBITDA (FY2021 year-end)
~11,100 employees (FY2021 year-end)
~800 Steelcase dealer locations
Recognized for innovative design, sustainability leadership and civic engagement
Named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune for fifteen years
Seven-timeperfect score recipient of the Human Rights Campaign's Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality
Named a 2020 Most Responsible Company by Newsweek
Recognized by WSJ as a Most Sustainably-Managed Company in 2020
Multinational Finalist in the Circulars Awards from the World Economic Forum for circular economy leadership
The Steelcase Flex Collection™ received a Product Design Award in the prestigious Red Dot Awards
2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions recognition for gender parity on our board of directors
Awarded 2021 Better Practice Award from the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Plants Program
We have a proven track record of managing through a cycle
Adjusted Operating
Revenue (Billion)
Income (Million)
$300
$3.7B
$4.0
$3.4B
$3.5
$250
$3.0B
$2.6B
$3.0
$200
$2.3B
$2.5
$150
Financial
COVID-19
$2.0
crisis
Pandemic
$100
$1.5
$1.0
$50
$0.5
$0
$-
FY08
FY09
FY10
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
TFQ*
Adjusted Operating Income ($ Million)
Revenue ($ Billion)
* TFQ: Trailing Four Quarters
4
Our global scale makes us a preferred partner for leading organizations
STEELCASE Q3 FY22 SEGMENT REVENUE (%)
Other
Category
9%
EMEA 23%
Americas
68%
GLOBAL OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET REVENUE* ($ IN BILLIONS)
$3.0
$2.5
$2.0
$1.5
$1.0
$0.5
$-
Miller Knoll**
Steelcase
Haworth
HNI***
Kokuyo***
*Most recently published trailing four quarters data and/or internal estimates
** Noting the recent merger of Herman Miller and Knoll completed in July 2021, only workplace furniture
segments included (HM retail and KNL residential excluded)
5
*** Only furniture segments included
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.