  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Steelcase Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SCS   US8581552036

STEELCASE INC.

(SCS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
6.250 USD   -5.30%
04:35pSteelcase : FY23 Q3 IR Presentation
PU
04:22pSteelcase Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Company Issues Fiscal Q4 Profit Guidance
MT
04:17pSteelcase : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Steelcase : FY23 Q3 IR Presentation

12/19/2022 | 04:35pm EST
Investor Presentation

FY2023 Third Quarter

Investment Thesis

Steelcase Q3, 2023

We believe the office will continue to be very relevant for innovation, culture and collaboration

Steelcase is an industry leader in a changing workplace environment that we believe provides growth opportunities

Efforts to diversify the customers and markets we serve brings additional opportunity

Experienced management team has led the company through similar previous cycles

Recent price-costtailwinds expected to continue

2

A Respected Leader

Steelcase Q3, 2023

Strong global market share $2.8 billion revenue in FY2022

$126 million adjusted EBITDA in FY2022

0.9x net debt/adjusted EBITDA (FY2022 year-end)~11,800 employees (FY2022 year-end)

~800 Steelcase dealer locations as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners Recognized for innovative design, sustainability leadership and civic engagement

  • One of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune for sixteen years
  • Eight-timeperfect score recipient of the Human Rights Campaign's Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality
  • Multinational Finalist in the Circulars Awards from the World Economic Forum for circular economy leadership
  • Included Forbes 2022 list of Best Employers for Women
  • Included Forbes 2022 list of Best Employers for New Graduates
  • Named a 2022 Most Responsible Company by Newsweek
  • Named CDP Supplier Engagement Leader in 2022 amongst the top 8% of companies
  • Awarded 2021 Better Practice Award from the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Plants Program
  • Recognized by WSJ as a Most Sustainably-Managed Company in 2020

3

Our Global Scale Makes Us a Preferred Partner for Leading Organizations

Steelcase Q3, 2023

STEELCASE FY22 SEGMENT REVENUE (%)

Other

Category

10%

EMEA

22%

Americas

69%

*Most recently published trailing four quarters data **Retail excluded

***Workplace Furnishings only

LEADING GLOBAL OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET MANUFACTURERS

REVENUE* ($ IN BILLIONS)

$3.5

$3.0

$2.5 $2.0

$1.5

$1.0 $0.5 $-

MillerKnoll**

Steelcase

Haworth

HNI***

4

Unique Global Capabilities

Steelcase Q3, 2023

~800 Steelcase dealer locations

Over 65 locations in 17 countries

15 Manufacturing locations including 8 outside North America

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Steelcase Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 21:34:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 231 M - -
Net income 2023 32,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 7,08%
Capitalization 744 M 744 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 11 700
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart STEELCASE INC.
Duration : Period :
Steelcase Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEELCASE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,60 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sara E. Armbruster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Sylvester Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert C. Pew Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Miller Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Robert G. Krestakos Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEELCASE INC.-43.69%744
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-13.94%5 093
BIC36.52%2 995
BRADY CORPORATION-15.12%2 276
HNI CORPORATION-34.96%1 131
OKAMURA CORPORATION6.84%983