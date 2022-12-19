Steelcase : FY23 Q3 IR Presentation

Investor Presentation
FY2023 Third Quarter
Investment Thesis
Steelcase Q3, 2023
We believe the office will continue to be very relevant for innovation, culture and collaboration
Steelcase is an industry leader in a changing workplace environment that we believe provides growth opportunities
Efforts to diversify the customers and markets we serve brings additional opportunity
Experienced management team has led the company through similar previous cycles
Recent price-costtailwinds expected to continue
2
A Respected Leader
Steelcase Q3, 2023
Strong global market share $2.8 billion revenue in FY2022
$126 million adjusted EBITDA in FY2022
0.9x net debt/adjusted EBITDA (FY2022 year-end)~11,800 employees (FY2022 year-end)
~800 Steelcase dealer locations as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners Recognized for innovative design, sustainability leadership and civic engagement
3
Our Global Scale Makes Us a Preferred Partner for Leading Organizations
STEELCASE FY22 SEGMENT REVENUE (%)
Other
Category
10%
EMEA
22%
Americas
69%
*Most recently published trailing four quarters data **Retail excluded
***Workplace Furnishings only
LEADING GLOBAL OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET MANUFACTURERS
REVENUE* ($ IN BILLIONS)
$3.5
$3.0
$2.5 $2.0
$1.5
$1.0 $0.5 $-
MillerKnoll**
Steelcase
Haworth
HNI***
4
Unique Global Capabilities
~800 Steelcase dealer locations
Over 65 locations in 17 countries
15 Manufacturing locations including 8 outside North America
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Steelcase Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 21:34:34 UTC.