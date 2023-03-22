Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Steelcase Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCS   US8581552036

STEELCASE INC.

(SCS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-22 pm EDT
7.180 USD   -1.78%
04:59pSteelcase Q4 Results Top Estimates; Issues Guidance; Shares Rise After-Hours
MT
04:46pSteelcase : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:33pSteelcase : FY23 Q4 IR Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steelcase : FY23 Q4 IR Presentation

03/22/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Investor Presentation

FY2023 Fourth Quarter

We believe the office will continue to be very relevant for innovation, culture and collaboration

Steelcase is an industry

Efforts to diversify the

leader in a changing workplace

customers and markets

environment that we believe

we serve brings additional

provides growth opportunities

growth potential

Experienced management team

Recent price-cost tailwinds

has led the company through

expected to continue

similar previous cycles

A respected leader with strong global market share.

$3.2B

$210M

1.1x

770

12,000

Billion Revenue

Million adjusted

Net debt to

Steelcase dealer locations as

Employees

in FY2023

EBITDA in FY2023

Adjusted EBTDA

well as our online Steelcase

(FY2023 year-end)

(FY2023 year-end)

store and other retail partners

Recognized for innovative design, sustainability leadership and civic engagement.

One of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune for sixteen years

Included in Forbes 2022 lists of Best Employers for Women and Best Employers for New Graduates

Awarded 2021 Better Practice Award from the U.S. Dept. of Energy's Better Plants Program

Eight-time perfect score recipient of the Human Rights Campaign's Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality

Named a 2022 Most Responsible Company by Newsweek

Recognized by WSJ as a Most Sustainably-Managed Company in 2020

Multinational Finalist in the Circulars Awards from the World Economic Forum for circular economy leadership

Named CDP Supplier Engagement Leader in 2022 amongst the top 8% of companies

Recognized by The Civic 50 as one of the 50 most civic-minded companies in the country

Our global scale makes us a preferred partner

for leading organizations

Steelcase FY2023 Segment Revenue

(Mix %)

Other

Category

9%

EMEA

19%

Americas

72%

Leading Global Office Furniture Market Manufacturers Revenue*

($ in Billions)

MillerKnoll**

$3.3

Steelcase

$3.2

Haworth

$2.5

HNI***

$1.5

*Most recently published trailing four quarters data **Retail excluded

***Workplace Furnishings only

Disclaimer

Steelcase Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 20:32:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 182 M - -
Net income 2023 24,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,8x
Yield 2023 6,40%
Capitalization 826 M 826 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 11 700
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart STEELCASE INC.
Duration : Period :
Steelcase Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEELCASE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,31 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sara E. Armbruster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Sylvester Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert C. Pew Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Miller Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Robert G. Krestakos Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEELCASE INC.3.39%826
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-8.07%5 198
BIC-7.58%2 782
BRADY CORPORATION12.36%2 628
HNI CORPORATION-5.70%1 117
OKAMURA CORPORATION-6.68%952
