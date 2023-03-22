|
Steelcase : FY23 Q4 IR Presentation
We believe the office will continue to be very relevant for innovation, culture and collaboration
|
Steelcase is an industry
|
Efforts to diversify the
|
leader in a changing workplace
|
customers and markets
|
environment that we believe
|
we serve brings additional
|
provides growth opportunities
|
growth potential
|
Experienced management team
|
Recent price-cost tailwinds
|
has led the company through
|
expected to continue
|
similar previous cycles
|
A respected leader with strong global market share.
|
$3.2B
|
$210M
|
1.1x
|
770
|
12,000
|
Billion Revenue
|
Million adjusted
|
Net debt to
|
Steelcase dealer locations as
|
Employees
|
in FY2023
|
EBITDA in FY2023
|
Adjusted EBTDA
|
well as our online Steelcase
|
(FY2023 year-end)
|
|
|
(FY2023 year-end)
|
store and other retail partners
|
Recognized for innovative design, sustainability leadership and civic engagement.
One of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune for sixteen years
Included in Forbes 2022 lists of Best Employers for Women and Best Employers for New Graduates
Awarded 2021 Better Practice Award from the U.S. Dept. of Energy's Better Plants Program
Eight-time perfect score recipient of the Human Rights Campaign's Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality
Named a 2022 Most Responsible Company by Newsweek
Recognized by WSJ as a Most Sustainably-Managed Company in 2020
Multinational Finalist in the Circulars Awards from the World Economic Forum for circular economy leadership
Named CDP Supplier Engagement Leader in 2022 amongst the top 8% of companies
Recognized by The Civic 50 as one of the 50 most civic-minded companies in the country
Our global scale makes us a preferred partner
for leading organizations
Steelcase FY2023 Segment Revenue
(Mix %)
Other
Category
9%
EMEA
19%
Americas
72%
Leading Global Office Furniture Market Manufacturers Revenue*
($ in Billions)
|
MillerKnoll**
|
$3.3
|
Steelcase
|
$3.2
|
Haworth
|
$2.5
|
HNI***
|
$1.5
*Most recently published trailing four quarters data **Retail excluded
***Workplace Furnishings only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 182 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
24,5 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
394 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|34,8x
|Yield 2023
|6,40%
|
|Capitalization
|
826 M
826 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,38x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,38x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 700
|Free-Float
|94,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends STEELCASE INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|7,31 $
|Average target price
|9,00 $
|Spread / Average Target
|23,1%