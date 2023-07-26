The organization is delivering the same renowned task chairs that help people work better, but now with tangible impacts to mitigate climate change.

Grand Rapids, MI, July 26, 2023 - Global design and thought leader in the world of work, Steelcase, now offers CarbonNeutral® product certification options on a full range of high-performance seating, helping customers reach their sustainability goals by supporting efforts to mitigate climate change.

Recognizing the effect manufacturing has on the planet, Steelcase has partnered with Climate Impact Partners, a global organization delivering high-quality climate solutions, to identify high-impact, verified, environmentally-sustainable projects. These projects offset any emissions unable to be eliminated during the full life cycle of Steelcase products, including sourcing, manufacturing, delivery and end of use.

"Sustainability is not a trend at Steelcase, it's a trait," says Mary Ellen Mika, director of sustainability for Steelcase. "We're building on our history of sustainability leadership, paving the way for more innovation to support a healthy climate while working to reduce our own carbon emissions and providing ways to help our customers meet their own carbon neutrality goals."

Steelcase CarbonNeutral® certified chairs help people work better by providing all the excellent ergonomics and quality they're already known for, and now make a more positive impact on the planet. When organizations choose to purchase high-performance seating with CarbonNeutral® product certification, they can make progress towards their sustainability goals and LEED certification commitments, while supporting trusted projects through Climate Impact Partners.

Steelcase began offering CarbonNeutral® certified products in 2022 with one of its most popular task chairs, Steelcase Series® 1. It has now expanded its CarbonNeutral® product certification option to include its top performing task chairs: Gesture®, Leap®, Steelcase Karman®, Think®, Amia® and Steelcase Series® 2.

"A key goal of ours is to create products with the smallest carbon footprint possible. Then, we finance projects that make up for the carbon we are unable to eliminate through the product's entire lifecycle," said Mary Ellen Mika, director of sustainability for Steelcase. "That's why Steelcase believes it's important to extend that same resource to its customers, so they too can support global initiatives tied to renewable energy, forest management, and electric rail systems."

Steelcase is on track to reduce its absolute emissions 50% by 2030 - a bold goal verified by the Science Based Targets initiative, a leading organization that guides companies who want to reduce emissions in a way that will help to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. Steelcase was the first in the office furniture manufacturing industry to achieve carbon neutrality and is now one of 5,000 businesses around the world taking action with SBTi.

Earlier this year, Steelcase was awarded a Gold rating from EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, for the third consecutive year for its industry-leading commitments to the wellbeing of people and the planet. The company earned 100% on the EcoVadis environmental scorecard and continues to be ranked in the top 2% of companies in the global furniture manufacturing industry.

The CarbonNeutral® certified high-performance chairs are available to order now in the Americas with some models expanding availability in Europe and Asia Pacific soon.

About Steelcase

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens - including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2023 revenue of $3.2 billion. With our 12,000 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet - using our business to help the world work better.

About Climate Impact Partners

Climate Impact Partners is a leader in developing and delivering high-quality, high-impact carbon market solutions for climate action. For more than 20 years, the company, which is committed to delivering 1 billion tonnes of CO2 reductions by 2030, has worked with climate-leading businesses to support more than 600 carbon removal and reduction projects in 56 countries. With a focus on helping to transform the global economy, improve health and livelihoods, and restore a thriving planet, Climate Impact Partners develops and delivers the highest quality carbon-financed projects. It creates and manages carbon credit and energy attribute certificate portfolios that enable its clients to offset emissions they can't yet reduce, put a price on carbon to incentivize change, and meet ambitious climate goals. Climate Impact Partners builds on the expertise, integrity, and innovation of two companies that have led the voluntary carbon market - Natural Capital Partners and ClimateCare. Learn more at www.climateimpact.com.

Additional Resources