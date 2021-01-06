Log in
STEELCASE INC.

STEELCASE INC.

(SCS)
  Report
Steelcase : Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

01/06/2021 | 08:51am EST
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, January 6, 2020 - Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), a global, industry leader in workplace experiences, has been named to Newsweek's 2021 list of America's 'Most Responsible Companies' for positive efforts in environmental stewardship, social impact and corporate governance. This is the second year Steelcase has received national recognition on Newsweek's list, which started in 2020.

'We're delighted to be recognized for the work we've done and progress we continue to make through our environmental, social and governance efforts,' said Jim Keane, President and CEO of Steelcase. 'We use our business as a force for good, and this designation reflects our commitment.'

Newsweek's announcement is especially meaningful, as this year Steelcase announced the company has achieved carbon neutrality and set ambitious carbon goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. These new targets position Steelcase as one of fewer than 200 organizations worldwide in line with a 1.5°C climate scenario by 2030. To accomplish this over the next decade, Steelcase plans to improve energy usage, reduce operations waste and align company behavior and decisions to support this strategy. Steelcase will also work with suppliers to set their targets. These latest targets are a part of Steelcase's holistic approach and ongoing commitment to using our business to make a difference.

In a four-phase process, Statista Inc., a global business data group, and Newsweek teamed up to identify 2,000 prominent companies, headquartered in the United States, to create their initial candidate pool. They then scored candidates' corporate social responsibility as indicated by publicly available documents, key performance indicators and conducted an independent survey of 7,500 U.S. citizens to finalize their list of 400 winners. Steelcase placed 152nd overall and 14th in the category of 'Consumer Goods. '

Steelcase is a global company whose exploration of the workplace helps it understand how work is changing and how those changes impact people. By applying user-centered research to imagine new possibilities, Steelcase designs and manufactures products for the world's leading organizations so people have better experiences at work. The company partners with other leading brands to enrich its portfolio, increasing the range of options it offers to help customers work, learn and heal.

To see Newsweek's full list, visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2021

To learn more about Steelcase ESG initiatives, visit www.steelcase.com/discover/steelcase/sustainability/

About Steelcase Inc. 
For over 108 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world's leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands - including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, Smith System®, Orangebox® and AMQ®. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic, and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal 2020 revenue of $3.7 billion.  www.steelcase.com

Disclaimer

Steelcase Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 13:51:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
