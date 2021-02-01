Log in
Steelcase Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies

02/01/2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) has once again landed prominently among the world’s leading brands as one of Fortune’s 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies. This is the 15th year Steelcase has received this designation. In addition, Steelcase has moved up in its category from last year to rank #1 in the Home Equipment and Furnishings industry sector.

Businesses featured on the Most Admired List are rated by executives, directors and analysts in their respective industries based on nine criteria, ranging from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. 

“This extraordinary recognition is the direct result of our dedicated and innovative team members,” said Steelcase President and CEO, Jim Keane. “It’s an honor to share this moment with them and with other global leading organizations committed to using their business as a force for good in the world.”

Steelcase is a global company whose extensive exploration of the workplace helps it understand how work is changing and how those changes impact people. By applying user-centered research to imagine new possibilities, Steelcase designs and manufactures products for the world’s leading organizations so people have better experiences at work. The company partners with other leading brands to enrich its portfolio, increasing the range of options it offers to help customers work, learn and heal.

Information about Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Rankings

Fortune’s rankings are published each year and reflect the observations and opinions of executives, directors and analysts from a total of 670 companies in 30 countries. Respondents rate their industry peers and competitors on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. More information on the World’s Most Admired Companies can be found at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/

About Steelcase Inc.

For over 108 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world’s leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands – including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, Smith System®, Orangebox® and AMQ®. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic, and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal 2020 revenue of $3.7 billion.  www.steelcase.com

This release is not endorsed or sponsored by Fortune.

Contact:
Katie Woodruff
kwoodruf@steelcase.com
616.915.8505


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
