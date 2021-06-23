Log in
    SCS   US8581552036

STEELCASE INC.

(SCS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/23 04:33:42 pm
15.28 USD   +5.60%
Steelcase : FY22 Q1 IR Presentation

06/23/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
Investor

Presentation

FY2022 First Quarter

1

Steelcase Q1, 2022

Investment thesis

  • We believe the office will continue to be very relevant for innovation, culture, and collaboration
  • Industry leader in a changing workplace environment that we believe provides growth opportunities
  • Experienced management team has led the company through similar previous cycles
  • Liquidity position is very strong

2

Steelcase Q1, 2022

We are a respected leader

  • Greatest global market share
  • $2.6 billion revenue in FY2021
  • $185 million adjusted EBITDA in FY2021
  • 2.6x total debt/adjusted EBITDA (FY2021 year-end)
  • ~11,100 employees (FY2021 year-end)
  • ~800 Steelcase dealer locations
  • Recognized for innovative design, sustainability leadership and civic engagement
    • Named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune for fifteen years
    • Seven-timeperfect score recipient of the Human Rights Campaign's Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality
    • Named a 2020 Most Responsible Company by Newsweek
    • Recognized by WSJ as a Most Sustainably-Managed Company in 2020
    • Multinational Finalist in the Circulars Awards from the World Economic Forum for circular economy leadership
    • The Steelcase Flex Collection™ received a Product Design Award in the prestigious Red Dot Awards
    • 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions recognition for gender parity on our board of directors

3

Steelcase Q1, 2022

We have a proven track record of managing through a cycle

Adjusted Operating

Revenue (Billion)

Income (Million)

$300

$3.7B

$4.0

$3.4B

$3.5

$250

$3.0B

$2.6B

$3.0

$200

$2.3B

$2.5

$150

Financial

COVID-19

$2.0

crisis

Pandemic

$100

$1.5

$1.0

$50

$0.5

$0

$-

FY08

FY09

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

TFQ*

Adjusted Operating Income ($ Million)

Revenue ($ Billion)

* TFQ: Trailing Four Quarters

4

Steelcase Q1, 2022

Our global scale makes us a preferred partner for leading organizations

STEELCASE Q1 FY22 SEGMENT REVENUE (%)

Other

Category

10%

EMEA 22%

Americas

68%

GLOBAL OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET REVENUE* ($ IN BILLIONS)

$3.0

$2.5

$2.0

$1.5

$1.0

$0.5

$-

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

Kokuyo**

HNI**

Knoll

*Most recently published trailing four quarters data and/or internal estimates **Only furniture segments included

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Steelcase Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 20:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
