5,030,160 Equity Shares of Steelman Telecom Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 380 days starting from 7-OCT-2022 to 22-OCT-2023.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulation 236 and 238 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, an aggregate of 20% of the post issue capital held by the Promoters shall be considered as Promoter?s Contribution (?Promoter?s Contribution?) and shall be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of allotment of Equity shares issued pursuant to this Issue.



The Promoters have given written consent to include 1,890,200 Equity Shares held by them and subscribed by them as part of Promoter?s Contribution constituting 20% of the post issue Equity Shares of the Company. Further, they have agreed not to sell or transfer or pledge or otherwise dispose of in any manner, the Promoter?s contribution, for a period of three years from the date of allotment in the Issue.



In terms of Regulation 238(b) and 239 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, in addition to the Minimum Promoter?s contribution which is locked in for three years, as specified above, the entire pre-issue equity share capital less the portion of Offer for Sale constituting 4,848,800 Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in this Issue.