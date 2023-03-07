STEER Provides Update on Previously-Announced $18 Million Direct Investment Involving Its Digital Restaurant Supply Business (B2B Marketplace)

STEER Technologies Inc. (“STEER” or the “Company”) (TSXV: STER) (OTCQX: STEEF), an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to provide an update on its previously-announced sale (the “Proposed Transaction”) of approximately 37.5% of the Company’s digital restaurant supply business (the “Restaurant Supply Business”), which is currently indirectly held through STEER’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Food Hwy Canada Inc., to a group of investors (the “Investor Group”) at a post-money valuation of approximately $48 million.

As announced on January 23, 2023, STEER has entered into a non-binding term sheet to complete the Proposed Transaction (the “Term Sheet”). The Company expects to announce additional details when definitive agreements are executed in connection with the Proposed Transaction. The parties continue to work together in finalizing the definitive agreements, as well as on other matters contemplated by the Term Sheet.

Subject to the fulfillment of the respective terms and conditions contained in the definitive agreements, including the parties obtaining all necessary consents, orders and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), it is anticipated that the Proposed Transaction will close on or about March 17, 2023 (the “Closing Date”).

About the Company

STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform that moves people and delivers things through subscription and on-demand services. The Company’s goal is to build a one-of-a-kind ecosystem that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company’s offerings generally fall into two categories: subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, STEER EV, and on-demand services incorporating delivery, Restaurant Supply Business, Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) and rideshare businesses. The Company’s platform is also powered by EcoCRED, its big data, analytics and machine learning engine which seeks to capture, analyze, parse and report on key data points in ways that measure the Company’s impact on carbon reductions and offsets.

For more about the Company, visit www.steeresg.com.

Suman Pushparajah, CEO

suman@steeresg.com

STEER

100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400

Scarborough, ON

Canada M1H 3E3

www.steeresg.com

