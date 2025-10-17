Cool logistics group STEF recorded revenue of €1,298.3m in Q3 2025, up 6.6% y-o-y, and up 5.4% LFL.

In detail and on a comparable basis, revenue rose by 3% in France to €623.6m, driven by the strong performance of the Supermarkets, Frozen Foods and Foodservice businesses. International revenue rose by 4.2% to €501.2m and the ‘Other’ segment grew by 19% to €173.4m.

Sales growth in Q3 brings the group closer to its target of €5bn, management points out, while noting that “pressure on margins [...] will continue to impact its results until the end of the year.”

Cumulative revenue for the first nine months of 2025 reached €3,772m, up 6.5% y-o-y.