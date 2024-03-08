Stef: 31% increase in net income by 2023
At 4.44 billion euros, the transport and cold logistics group's sales rose by 6.8%, with 'a significant contribution from international activities in terms of both organic and external growth'.
Stef is pursuing its policy of paying out a dividend of one third of its earnings, i.e. a distribution of 5.10 euros per share to be submitted to the AGM on April 25. Despite a context of low food consumption, it looks forward to 2024 with confidence.
