Stef: 7% growth in annual sales

January 26, 2024 at 01:45 am EST Share

The Stef refrigerated transport and logistics group has posted cumulative sales for 2023 of 4.44 billion euros, up 6.8% (+0.7% on a like-for-like basis and excluding sales of goods for out-of-home catering).



In the fourth quarter, the company explained that it was benefiting from a good international development dynamic, thanks in particular to external growth operations which helped to offset the decline in business in France.



International activities now account for a third of total sales, while the slowdown in food consumption in France is impacting sales, even if the inflationary context is marking time.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.