Stef: 7% growth in annual sales
In the fourth quarter, the company explained that it was benefiting from a good international development dynamic, thanks in particular to external growth operations which helped to offset the decline in business in France.
International activities now account for a third of total sales, while the slowdown in food consumption in France is impacting sales, even if the inflationary context is marking time.
