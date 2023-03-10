Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Stef
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STF   FR0000064271

STEF

(STF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:04:08 2023-03-10 am EST
108.60 EUR   +4.62%
08:55aStef : Press release annual results 2022
PU
03/09Stef : Annual Results 2022
PU
02/27The underlying trend is in force again
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stef : Press release annual results 2022

03/10/2023 | 08:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release 9 March 2023

Annual Results 2022

  • A year driven by strong momentum with 22% growth in revenue and current operating income up 13%.
  • A significant contribution from acquisitions made in 2021 and 2022, strengthening our position in Europe.
  • Inflationary pressures and substantially higher energy prices have affected the current operating margin, which stands at 4.7% (compared to 5.1% in 2021).

Meeting on 9 March, the Board of Directors of STEF Group, the European leader in temperature- controlled transport and logistics services for food products, approved the full-year financial statements for the 2022 financial year.

Stanislas Lemor, STEF Chairman and CEO:

"Benefiting from the full effect of the investments made over the past few years, the renewed trust from our customers and the commitment shown by our teams, our Group achieved solid financial performance in 2022.

The growth of our revenue and our operating income allows us to invest €315 million in preparing our food transport and logistics activities in Europe for the future.

Based on these results, we are able to reaffirm our commitment to increasingly sustainable growth, as defined in our 2022-2026 strategic plan."

Change in results

Annual results (in € m)

2021

2022

Change

Revenue

3,506.6

4,264.2

22%

Current operating income

178.4

201.9

13%

Other operating income and expenses

-24.5

1.6

Operating income

153.9

203.5

32%

Financial profit or loss

-6.4

-9.7

50%

Income before tax

147.5

193.8

31%

Net income (Group share)

110.0

146.4

33%

Operating income (in € m)

2021

2022

STEF France

122.9

176.2

STEF International

49.3

60.1

Maritime

-19.5

-30.0

Other

1.3

-2.7

Our operating income benefited from a significant contribution from acquired companies (+€13 million) and several disposals of assets (real estate and vehicles) for an amount of €12 million. These positive contributions helped to alleviate the rise in electricity prices, having increased by 75% over the period.

Breakdown by region and business line

STEF France

Our activities in France recorded revenue of €2,366 million (up 14%) driven by strong sales momentum, particularly in the chilled products segment, out-of-home foodservice sector and ambient/temperature-controlled segment. However, frozen and retail activities were worse affected by the inflationary environment and, especially, the rise in electricity prices.

Generally speaking, the Group had a mixed year with an increase in volumes over the first half followed by a slowdown over the second half.

STEF International

Our activities recorded a 37% increase in revenue, reaching €1,334 million. All countries except for Italy and Belgium were able to improve their results.

During the year, the Group made three structuring integrations: Langdons in the United Kingdom, TTC Group in Spain and Frigosuisse in Switzerland. This momentum continued with the acquisition of SVAT in Italy in late 2022.

Maritime

La Méridionale's revenue was up for 2022, thanks in particular to activity in line with the forecasts for services to Corsica and the lifting of restrictions linked to the health crisis. However, ongoing filling problems on the lines to Morocco continued to take their toll on its operating income.

In early 2023, STEF began negotiations with the CMA CGM Group to sell its maritime activities.

Dividend

The Group is maintaining its dividend distribution policy of one third of its income, representing €4 per share, which will be submitted to a vote at the General Meeting on 27 April 2023.

Due to its shareholder structure, a large portion of this dividend will benefit the Group's current and former employees.

Outlook for 2023

Despite a complex economic environment characterised by inflationary pressures, fluctuating energy prices and higher interest rates, the Group remains confident in the strength of its business model.

It will continue to implement its strategic plan - "Committed to a Sustainable Future" - with particular emphasis on its approach to supporting its customers in their transformation needs, boosting the attractiveness of its business lines and securing the loyalty of its teams, as well as on pursuing its energy transition investments.

The audit procedures on the consolidated financial statements have been completed. The certification report will be issued after the completion of procedures required for publication of the annual financial report.

Next publication:

Q1 2023 revenue: 27 April 2023, before market opening

Press contact: Catherine Marie - catherine.marie@stef.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 74 29 64 / +33 (0)6 35 23 10 88

Disclaimer

STEF SA published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 13:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STEF
08:55aStef : Press release annual results 2022
PU
03/09Stef : Annual Results 2022
PU
02/08Stef Enters into Discussions with CMA-CGM on La Méridionale Sale
CI
01/26Stef : reports revenue of 4.3 billion in 2022
PU
2022Stef : Croissance externe
PU
2022Stef : Nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social au 30/11/20..
PU
2022Stef : Nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social au 31/10/20..
PU
2022Stef : Q3 2022 turnover
PU
2022Stef : Nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social au 30/09/20..
PU
2022Stef : Presentation of H1 2022 results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 264 M 4 510 M 4 510 M
Net income 2022 135 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2022 953 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,80x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 1 286 M 1 360 M 1 360 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 21 187
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart STEF
Duration : Period :
Stef Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 103,80 €
Average target price 124,97 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanislas Lemor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ludovic Laporte Group Chief Financial Officer
Léon de Sahb Director-Information Systems & Purchasing
Murielle Lemoine Independent Director
Jean-François Laurain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEF14.57%1 360
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.20.86%37 736
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.5.29%18 638
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.26.00%10 738
SAIA, INC.33.85%7 426
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.9.65%6 418