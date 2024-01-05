Stef: acquisition of Bakker Logistiek finalized in the Netherlands
One of the largest temperature-controlled transport companies in the Netherlands, Bakker Logistiek employs 1,400 people and operates a fleet of 325 vehicles, with total sales of 150 million euros.
The group operates six sites in three locations (Zeewolde, Tilburg and Heerenveen), covering 170,000 m² with 205,000 pallet spaces, as well as two distribution activities, based in Deventer and Gieten.
