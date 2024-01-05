Stef: acquisition of Bakker Logistiek finalized in the Netherlands

Following the favorable opinion of the Dutch competition authorities and the completion of the regulatory consultation process, the Stef group announces the acquisition, effective today, of Bakker Logistiek's activities in the Netherlands.



One of the largest temperature-controlled transport companies in the Netherlands, Bakker Logistiek employs 1,400 people and operates a fleet of 325 vehicles, with total sales of 150 million euros.



The group operates six sites in three locations (Zeewolde, Tilburg and Heerenveen), covering 170,000 m² with 205,000 pallet spaces, as well as two distribution activities, based in Deventer and Gieten.



