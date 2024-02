Stef: cancellation of treasury shares

Stef, the group specializing in cold logistics, has announced that its Board of Directors has decided to cancel 150,000 treasury shares, representing 1.15% of the share capital, which had been acquired as part of a share buyback program.



Following this cancellation, the share capital is now made up of 12,850,000 shares, and the stake held by the concert of Stef managers and employees is increased from 73.05% to 73.91% of the share capital, and from 82.39% to 82.94% of the voting rights.



