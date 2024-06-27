Some of us fortunate enough to have worked closely with him, will remember the many profound wisdoms and insights he shared.

His legacy will forever remain in our culture and heritage, and we honour the memory of our founder who inspired and motivated many within our organisation and across the construction industry.

I do not think that he could ever have realised the extent of the incredibly positive impact he had on so many lives

lt is with a deep sense of loss and great sadness that we received the news of Gino Stefanutti's passing on 6 May 2024.

ABOUT THIS REPORT SCOPE AND BOUNDARY The integrated annual report for 2024 comprises the operations of Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries, joint operations and equity-accounted investees (the company, the group, or Stefanutti Stocks). This report is primarily intended to address the information requirements of investors (the group's equity shareholders and prospective investors). Stefanutti Stocks also presents information relevant to the way it creates value for clients, employees and other key stakeholders. The information in this report covers the financial and non-financial performance of the company for the year ended 29 February 2024, and where it is relevant to include information post year-end, this has been incorporated and noted. In assessing the risks, opportunities and outcomes that materially impact the group's ability to create value for its stakeholders, the boundary has been extended beyond financial reporting to include the material interests attributable to or associated with key stakeholders. Stefanutti Stocks endeavours to achieve a high standard in all disclosures in this report and to provide meaningful, accurate, complete, transparent and balanced information to stakeholders. The board and board committees were actively involved in the disclosures made in this report. This report was prepared in accordance with the following key reporting frameworks: South African Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended (the Companies Act),

The Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited (JSE),

King IV Report on Corporate Governance™ (King IV) (copyright and trademarks are owned by the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa NPC and all of its rights are reserved) for South Africa 2016,

International Integrated Annual Reporting Council's International Framework,

IFRS® Accounting Standards (IFRS Accounting Standards),

South African Financial Reporting Requirements as specified in the JSE Listings requirements,

The company's Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI).

The Stefanutti Stocks Integrated Annual Report contains a summary extract of the consolidated annual financial statements. The 2024 consolidated annual financial statements have been prepared under the supervision of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Yolanda du Plessis, and have been audited by Forvis Mazars (previously Mazars), the group's external auditors. The integrated annual report, as well as the consolidated annual financial statements, sustainability report, and investor presentations for the year ended 29 February 2024, are available on the company's website. The integrated annual report has been reviewed by the board but has not been externally assured. The requirement for external assurance is considered annually and is at this stage not deemed necessary by the relevant board committees. The consolidated annual financial statements have been externally assured by the group's independent auditor, Forvis Mazars, who included a Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern paragraph in their unqualified audit opinion for the year ended 29 February 2024. This report contains the most material issues of concern to all the company's stakeholders. For additional information visit the company's website: www.stefanuttistocks.com. MATERIALITY Materiality is determined taking into account the International Framework, King IV principles and internal policies. The group defines material issues as those matters having the potential to affect its strategy, business model, sustainability or one or more of the capitals (as further described on pages 8 and 9) over the short, medium, and long term, taking into account the likelihood and consequence of the matters. Materiality is determined taking into account the International Framework, King IV principles and internal policies. The group defines material issues as those matters having the potential to affect its strategy, business model, sustainability or one or more of the capitals (as further described on pages 8 and 9) over the short, medium, and long term, taking into account the likelihood and consequence of the matters. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The statements made within this integrated annual report may contain forward-looking information including statements regarding the company's intent, belief or current expectations with respect to Stefanutti Stocks's businesses and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, capital adequacy, specific provisions and risk management practices.

Investors/shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Stefanutti Stocks's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change. The integrated annual report includes only matters up to the date of this report and the period reported on. Stefanutti Stocks disclaims any duty to update the information herein. BOARD RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT The board of directors acknowledges its responsibility to ensure the integrity of the integrated annual report. The board has accordingly applied its mind, collectively and individually, to the integrated annual report and, in its opinion, the integrated annual report addresses all material issues, and fairly presents the integrated performance of the organisation and its impacts. The integrated annual report has been prepared taking into account the recommendations of King IV. The board authorised the integrated annual report for release on 18 June 2024. Zanele Matlala Russell Crawford Chairman of the board Chief Executive Officer 18 June 2024