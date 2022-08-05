Stefanutti Stocks : Results of Annual General Meeting and notice to shareholders in terms of section 45 of the Companies Act

Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited (Registration number 1996/003767/06) Share code: SSK

ISIN: ZAE000123766

("Stefanutti Stocks" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS IN TERMS OF SECTION 45 OF THE COMPANIES ACT

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are notified that at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held entirely by electronic communication on Friday, 5 August 2022, all the ordinary and special resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM, were approved by the requisite majority of shareholders.

The number of Stefanutti Stocks ordinary shares represented at the AGM was 86 320 807 representing 45.89% of the total ordinary issued share capital of Stefanutti Stocks or 51.61% of the total voteable ordinary shares at the AGM.

The results of the resolutions proposed at the AGM, namely in favour (as a percentage of shares voted), against (as a percentage of shares voted) and abstain (as a percentage of total issued share capital), and shares voted (as a percentage of total issued share capital) of the Company are as follows:

Ordinary resolution number 1 - To adopt the annual financial statements of the company for the year ended 28 February 2022, including the directors' report and the report of the Audit, Governance and Risk Committee and the Social and Ethics Committee