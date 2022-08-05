Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSK   ZAE000123766

STEFANUTTI STOCKS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SSK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
0.7800 ZAR   +1.30%
04:21aSTEFANUTTI STOCKS : Dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary of the Company
PU
07/28STEFANUTTI STOCKS : Dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary of the company
PU
07/18STEFANUTTI STOCKS : Update on the disposal of the interest in Al Tayer Stocks LLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stefanutti Stocks : Results of Annual General Meeting and notice to shareholders in terms of section 45 of the Companies Act

08/05/2022 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited (Registration number 1996/003767/06) Share code: SSK

ISIN: ZAE000123766

("Stefanutti Stocks" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS IN TERMS OF SECTION 45 OF THE COMPANIES ACT

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are notified that at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held entirely by electronic communication on Friday, 5 August 2022, all the ordinary and special resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM, were approved by the requisite majority of shareholders.

The number of Stefanutti Stocks ordinary shares represented at the AGM was 86 320 807 representing 45.89% of the total ordinary issued share capital of Stefanutti Stocks or 51.61% of the total voteable ordinary shares at the AGM.

The results of the resolutions proposed at the AGM, namely in favour (as a percentage of shares voted), against (as a percentage of shares voted) and abstain (as a percentage of total issued share capital), and shares voted (as a percentage of total issued share capital) of the Company are as follows:

Ordinary resolution number 1 - To adopt the annual financial statements of the company for the year ended 28 February 2022, including the directors' report and the report of the Audit, Governance and Risk Committee and the Social and Ethics Committee

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

84 811 375

2 531

1 506 901

84 813 906

100.00%

0.00%

0.80%

45.09%

Ordinary resolution number 2 - To re-elect ZJ Matlala as a director of the Company

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

84 771 375

2 531

1 546 901

84 773 906

100.00%

0.00%

0.82%

45.07%

Ordinary resolution number 3 - To re-elect HJ Craig as a director of the Company

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

84 811 375

2 531

1 506 901

84 813 906

100.00%

0.00%

0.80%

45.09%

Ordinary resolution number 4 - To re-appoint the auditors and the audit partner

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

84 811 375

2 531

1 506 901

84 813

906

100.00%

0.00%

0.80%

45.09%

Ordinary resolution number 5 - To appoint B Harie as a member of the Audit, Governance and Risk Committee

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

84 811 375

2 531

1 506 901

84 813 906

100.00%

0.00%

0.80%

45.09%

Ordinary resolution number 6 - To appoint BP Silwanyana as a member of the Audit, Governance and Risk Committee

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

84 811 375

2 531

1 506 901

84 813 906

100.00%

0.00%

0.80%

45.09%

Ordinary resolution number 7 - To appoint JM Poluta as a member of the Audit, Governance and Risk Committee

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

84 811 375

2 531

1 506 901

84 813 906

100.00%

0.00%

0.80%

45.09%

Ordinary resolution number 8 - To approve the Company's remuneration policy

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

79 836 376

1 077 780

5 406 651

80 914 156

98.67%

1.33%

2.87%

43.02%

Ordinary resolution number 9 - To approve the Company's remuneration implementation report

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

80 835 376

77 780

5 407 651

80 913 156

99.90%

0.10%

2.88%

43.02%

Ordinary resolution number 10 - Authority for signature of documentation

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

84 770 375

2 531

1 547 901

84 772 906

100.00%

0.00%

0.82%

45.07%

Special resolution number 1.1 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Board Chairman

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

80 885 127

18 029

5 417 651

80 903 156

99.98%

0.02%

2.88%

43.02%

Special resolution number 1.2 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Board Member

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

80 885 127

18 029

5 417 651

80 903 156

99.98%

0.02%

2.88%

43.02%

Special resolution number 1.3 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Audit, Governance and Risk Committee Chairman

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

80 885 127

18 029

5 417 651

80 903 156

99.98%

0.02%

2.88%

43.02%

Special resolution number 1.4 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Audit, Governance and Risk Committee Member

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

80 825 127

78 029

5 417 651

80 903 156

99.90%

0.10%

2.88%

43.02%

Special resolution number 1.5 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Remuneration and Nominations Committee Chairman

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

80 885 127

18 029

5 417 651

80 903 156

99.98%

0.02%

2.88%

43.02%

Special resolution number 1.6 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Remuneration and Nominations Committee Member

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

80 825 127

78 029

5 417 651

80 903 156

99.90%

0.10%

2.88%

43.02%

Special resolution number 1.7 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Social and Ethics Committee Chairman

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

SHARES VOTED

80 885 127

68 029

5 367 651

80 953 156

99.92%

0.08%

2.85%

43.04%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 14:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STEFANUTTI STOCKS HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:21aSTEFANUTTI STOCKS : Dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary of the Comp..
PU
07/28STEFANUTTI STOCKS : Dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary of the comp..
PU
07/18STEFANUTTI STOCKS : Update on the disposal of the interest in Al Tayer Stocks LLC
PU
07/15STEFANUTTI STOCKS : Dealing in securities by an Associate of a Director
PU
06/27STEFANUTTI STOCKS : No Change Statement, notice of Annual General Meeting and distribution..
PU
06/03STEFANUTTI STOCKS : Dealing in securities by a director of the company
PU
06/02STEFANUTTI STOCKS : Disclosure of disposal of securities
PU
06/01M Schwegmann acquired 6.6% stake in Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited
CI
06/01An unknown buyer acquired 5.9% stake in Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited from Erf 121..
CI
05/20Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 5 053 M - -
Net income 2021 -287 M - -
Net Debt 2021 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 130 M 7,82 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart STEFANUTTI STOCKS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Russell Crawford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yolanda du Plessis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zanele Joyce Matlala Chairman
Howard Craig Independent Non-Executive Director
Bharti Harie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEFANUTTI STOCKS HOLDINGS LIMITED56.00%8
VINCI0.20%53 763
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.06%31 594
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.80%30 201
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.57%19 439
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.15%19 228