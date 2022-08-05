Stefanutti Stocks : Results of Annual General Meeting and notice to shareholders in terms of section 45 of the Companies Act

Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited (Registration number 1996/003767/06) Share code: SSK
ISIN: ZAE000123766
("Stefanutti Stocks" or "the Company")
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS IN TERMS OF SECTION 45 OF THE COMPANIES ACT
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are notified that at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held entirely by electronic communication on Friday, 5 August 2022, all the ordinary and special resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM, were approved by the requisite majority of shareholders.
The number of Stefanutti Stocks ordinary shares represented at the AGM was 86 320 807 representing 45.89% of the total ordinary issued share capital of Stefanutti Stocks or 51.61% of the total voteable ordinary shares at the AGM.
The results of the resolutions proposed at the AGM, namely in favour (as a percentage of shares voted), against (as a percentage of shares voted) and abstain (as a percentage of total issued share capital), and shares voted (as a percentage of total issued share capital) of the Company are as follows:
Ordinary resolution number 1 - To adopt the annual financial statements of the company for the year ended 28 February 2022, including the directors' report and the report of the Audit, Governance and Risk Committee and the Social and Ethics Committee
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84 811 375
|
|
2 531
|
|
1 506 901
|
84 813 906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0.80%
|
45.09%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution number 2 - To re-elect ZJ Matlala as a director of the Company
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84 771 375
|
|
2 531
|
|
1 546 901
|
84 773 906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0.82%
|
45.07%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution number 3 - To re-elect HJ Craig as a director of the Company
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84 811 375
|
|
2 531
|
|
1 506 901
|
84 813 906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0.80%
|
45.09%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution number 4 - To re-appoint the auditors and the audit partner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84 811 375
|
|
2 531
|
|
1 506 901
|
84 813
|
906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0.80%
|
45.09%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution number 5 - To appoint B Harie as a member of the Audit, Governance and Risk Committee
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84 811 375
|
|
2 531
|
|
1 506 901
|
84 813 906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0.80%
|
45.09%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution number 6 - To appoint BP Silwanyana as a member of the Audit, Governance and Risk Committee
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84 811 375
|
|
2 531
|
|
1 506 901
|
84 813 906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0.80%
|
45.09%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution number 7 - To appoint JM Poluta as a member of the Audit, Governance and Risk Committee
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84 811 375
|
|
2 531
|
|
1 506 901
|
84 813 906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0.80%
|
45.09%
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution number 8 - To approve the Company's remuneration policy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79 836 376
|
|
1 077 780
|
|
5 406 651
|
80 914 156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.67%
|
|
1.33%
|
|
2.87%
|
43.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution number 9 - To approve the Company's remuneration implementation report
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80 835 376
|
|
77 780
|
|
5 407 651
|
80 913 156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.90%
|
|
0.10%
|
|
2.88%
|
43.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution number 10 - Authority for signature of documentation
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84 770 375
|
|
2 531
|
|
1 547 901
|
84 772 906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0.82%
|
45.07%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special resolution number 1.1 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Board Chairman
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80 885 127
|
|
18 029
|
|
5 417 651
|
80 903 156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.98%
|
|
0.02%
|
|
2.88%
|
43.02%
|
|
|
|
|
Special resolution number 1.2 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Board Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80 885 127
|
|
18 029
|
|
5 417 651
|
80 903 156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.98%
|
|
0.02%
|
|
2.88%
|
43.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special resolution number 1.3 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Audit, Governance and Risk Committee Chairman
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80 885 127
|
|
18 029
|
|
5 417 651
|
80 903 156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.98%
|
|
0.02%
|
|
2.88%
|
43.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special resolution number 1.4 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Audit, Governance and Risk Committee Member
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80 825 127
|
|
78 029
|
|
5 417 651
|
80 903 156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.90%
|
|
0.10%
|
|
2.88%
|
43.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special resolution number 1.5 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Remuneration and Nominations Committee Chairman
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80 885 127
|
|
18 029
|
|
5 417 651
|
80 903 156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.98%
|
|
0.02%
|
|
2.88%
|
43.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special resolution number 1.6 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Remuneration and Nominations Committee Member
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80 825 127
|
|
78 029
|
|
5 417 651
|
80 903 156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.90%
|
|
0.10%
|
|
2.88%
|
43.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special resolution number 1.7 - Approval of non-executive directors' fees - Social and Ethics Committee Chairman
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
SHARES VOTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80 885 127
|
|
68 029
|
|
5 367 651
|
80 953 156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.92%
|
|
0.08%
|
|
2.85%
|
43.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
