BASIS OF PREPARATION

AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The extract from the audited condensed consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 29 February 2024, which was issued on 18 June 2024, ("results and/or reporting period") have been prepared in accordance with framework concepts and the measurement and recognition requirements of IFRS® Accounting Standards ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), and the South African Financial Reporting Requirements.

The report contains the information required by International Accounting Standard IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting and is in compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and the requirements of the South African Companies Act 71 of 2008. The accounting policies as well as the methods of computation used in the preparation of the results for the year ended 29 February 2024 are in terms of IFRS Accounting Standards and are consistent with those applied in the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023.

There is no significant difference between the carrying amounts of financial assets and liabilities and their fair values. The fair value measurements for land and buildings are categorised as a level 3, based on the valuation method of income capitalisation or direct comparable sales using unobservable inputs such as market capitalisation rates and income/expenditure ratio. Plant and equipment included within non-current assets held for sale have been categorised as a level 3 fair value based on significant unobservable inputs to the valuation technique used. These assets are measured using the comparable sales method. This entails the use of quoted prices for identical or similar assets in the market.

The results are presented in Rand, which is Stefanutti Stocks's functional currency.

The company's directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the results which have been compiled under the supervision of the Chief Financial Officer, Y du Plessis, CA(SA).

AUDITORS' REPORT

The summarised report is extracted from audited information but is not itself audited by Stefanutti Stocks's external auditor. The unmodified independent auditors' report, with an emphasis of matter paragraph, can be found on page 12

of the consolidated annual financial statements, as well as on Stefanutti Stocks's website.

The auditor's conclusion contained the following emphasis of matter pertaining to a material uncertainty related to going concern: We draw attention to note 2 of the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that at 29 February 2024 the group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by R1 136 million (Feb 2023: R1 141 million), and as of that date, the group's total liabilities exceed its total assets by R52 million (Feb 2023: R66 million). The group had an accumulated loss of R1 193 million (Feb 2023: R1 209 million). As stated in note 2, these events and conditions along with the other matters stated in note 2 and the uncertainties surrounding the contingent liabilities as stated in note 26, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt with respect to the group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.