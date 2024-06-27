Stefanutti Stocks  Sustainability Report 2024

the company's actions and contribution to the larger

and some of its current initiatives. Stefanutti Stocks has

group has established a link between what the sustainable

On reviewing its various sustainability initiatives, the

for all, as part of a new sustainable development agenda.

in 2015, more than 150 world leaders adopted a set of goals

ABOUT THIS REPORT SCOPE AND BOUNDARY This sustainability report comprises the operations of Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (the company, the group or Stefanutti Stocks) mainly for South Africa. The information in this report covers the performance of the company for the year ended 29 February 2024 and, where relevant, information post year-end has been incorporated. Stefanutti Stocks strives to ensure that the disclosures made in this report are meaningful, accurate, complete, transparent and balanced. The board and board committees have considered and approved the disclosures made in this report. This report was prepared in accordance with the following key reporting frameworks: The South African Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended (the Companies Act),

The Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited (JSE),

The principles of the King IV Report on Corporate Governance™ (copyright and trademarks are owned by the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa NPC and all of its rights are reserved) for South Africa 2016 (King IV™),

The International Integrated Reporting Council's International Framework, and

The company's Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI).

This report also takes guidance from the Global Reporting Initiative Guidelines and Standards. The Stefanutti Stocks Integrated Annual Report, as well as the consolidated annual financial statements and investor presentations for the year ended 29 February 2024, are available on the company's website. The requirement for external sustainability assurance is considered annually and is, at this stage, not deemed necessary. This report contains material issues of concern to the company's stakeholders. For additional information visit the company's website www.stefanuttistocks.com. MATERIALITY Materiality is determined after consideration of the International Framework, King IV™, the Global Reporting Initiative Guidelines and Standards and internal policies. Materiality is determined after consideration of the International Framework, King IV™, the Global Reporting Initiative Guidelines and Standards and internal policies. The group defines material issues as those matters having the potential to affect its strategy, business model, sustainability or one or more of the capitals, namely: financial, manufactured, intellectual, social and relationship, human and natural capitals, as defined by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) over the short, medium and long term, taking into account the likelihood and consequence of the issues.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The statements made within this sustainability report may contain forward-looking information, including statements regarding the company's intent, belief or current expectations with respect to Stefanutti Stocks's businesses and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, capital adequacy, specific provisions and risk management practices. Investors/shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are based on Stefanutti Stocks's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change. This sustainability report includes only matters up to the date of this report and the period reported on and only where relevant, information post year-end has been incorporated. Stefanutti Stocks disclaims any duty to update the information herein. Busisiwe Silwanyana Chairman of the Social and Ethics Committee 18 June 2024