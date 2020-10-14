2020-10-14 Corporate News: Q3 Report

The slight decline in the 9-month results is still a result of the lockdown phase in spring. After initial easing, most sales markets stabilized and were able to continue the previous year's development

41.5 million (-2.6 % adj.) EBIT totalled € 24.5 million, down 8.8 % (+/- 0 % adj.) Net income for the period was down 14.2 % year-on-year at € 16.8 million (-2.3 % adj.)

With regard to the results, it should be noted that the third quarter of the previous year was characterized by a positive one-off effect in the form of a state subsidy amounting to € 2.4 million. In view of the impact of COVID-19, it was nevertheless possible to achieve a solid development of earnings. EBITDA was down 7.7 % year-on-year to €

The STEICO Group continued its growth in the first nine months of 2020 despite the activities to slow the spread of COVID-19. Revenue in the first nine months improved by 5.5 % to € 227.2 million.

Feldkirchen (Munich), 14. October 2020 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) published its interim report on Q3 2020 today.

2

thanks to catch-up effects. In fact, the third quarter marked new records in terms of both sales and earnings (after eliminating the special effect in the previous year).

Isolated view of the third quarter 2020

In the third quarter of 2020, the STEICO Group was able to lift its revenues in total by 9.6 % to € 83.0 million despite the COVID-19 restrictions (previous year: € 75.7 million) - the highest ever revenues recorded in a single quarter.

Despite the previous COVID-19 restrictions and those which continue to apply, earnings also recorded very pleasing growth.

Gross profits in Q3 totaled € 39.1 million and were thus up by 3.4 % (Q3 2019: € 37.8 million).

EBITDA in Q3 totaled € 17.8 million and was thus 6.2 % lower than in the previous year (Q3 2019: € 19.0 million). The EBITDA margin in the third quarter amounted to 22.2 %.

EBIT in Q3 totaled € 12.3 million, down 6.6 % (Q3 2019: € 13.1 million). The EBIT margin in the third quarter amounted to 15.3 %.

EBT in Q3 totaled € 11.9 million, down 7.0 % (Q3 2019: € 12.8 million).

Gross profits in Q3 totaled € 9.3 million and were thus down by 10.6 % (Q3 2019: € 10.4 million).

Adjustmented view of the third quarter

In order to better assess the purely operational growth, the positive one-off effect of the prior-year quarter was eliminated in the following earnings analysis.

The adjusted gross profit for the third quarter amounted to € 35.8 million. Net income for the period was thus up 9.5 % year-on-year at € 39.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the previous year amounted to € 16.6 million in the third quarter. Q3-EBITDA was thus up 7.2 % year-on-year at

€ 17.8 million.

Adjusted EBIT for the previous year amounted to € 10.8 million in the third quarter. Q3-EBIT was thus up 13.9 % year-on-year at € 12.3 million.