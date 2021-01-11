2021-01-11 Corporate News: Sales 2020

STEICO SE: growth continues in Q4 2020

Sales forecast for 2020 increased, positive trend continues in 2021

Feldkirchen (Munich), 11 January 2021 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) continued to see an unabated rise in demand in the fourth quarter of 2020. The positive annual trend continued for both wood fibre insulation and construction products.

Despite the continued restrictions due to COVID-19, growth in the construction industry continued mostly without restrictions in the fourth quarter of 2020. Thanks to dynamic demand on the core markets, especially in Germany, it is possible to more than compensate for developments in weaker markets such as the UK.

As a result of the high level of demand, delivery times have been building up across almost all product groups since the third quarter, continuing throughout the entire fourth quarter of 2020, and these have not yet been reduced.

Growth to date already allows initial conclusions to be drawn about 2020 as a whole. Based on the current accounting status the Board of Directors has raised its revenue forecast to around €307-308m, which corresponds to revenue growth of around 9.5%. With regard to the results, the Board of Directors confirms the previous expectations with an EBIT ratio of between 10.5% and 11.5% (in relation to total operating revenue).