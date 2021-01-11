Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  STEICO SE    ST5   DE000A0LR936

STEICO SE

(ST5)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2021-01-11 Corporate News: Sales 2020

01/11/2021 | 02:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STEICO SE: growth continues in Q4 2020

  • Sales forecast for 2020 increased, positive trend continues in 2021

Feldkirchen (Munich), 11 January 2021 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) continued to see an unabated rise in demand in the fourth quarter of 2020. The positive annual trend continued for both wood fibre insulation and construction products.

Despite the continued restrictions due to COVID-19, growth in the construction industry continued mostly without restrictions in the fourth quarter of 2020. Thanks to dynamic demand on the core markets, especially in Germany, it is possible to more than compensate for developments in weaker markets such as the UK.

As a result of the high level of demand, delivery times have been building up across almost all product groups since the third quarter, continuing throughout the entire fourth quarter of 2020, and these have not yet been reduced.

Growth to date already allows initial conclusions to be drawn about 2020 as a whole. Based on the current accounting status the Board of Directors has raised its revenue forecast to around €307-308m, which corresponds to revenue growth of around 9.5%. With regard to the results, the Board of Directors confirms the previous expectations with an EBIT ratio of between 10.5% and 11.5% (in relation to total operating revenue).

Corporate News

11 January 2021

2

The Board of Directors remains very positive about 2021 and expects demand to remain strong due to the high order book and dynamic order intake. Capacity expansions already implemented at existing plants and the construction of new production capacities already underway should ensure that the current on-track growth can be continued over both the short and long term.

Preliminary 2020 financials are expected to be released in early February, along with guidance for 2021.

The corporate news can be downloaded from www.steico.com/ir.

Company profile

STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood fiber insulation materials.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each other.

Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fiber insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibers and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction. The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.

Contact Andreas Schulze

STEICO SE Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30 85622 Feldkirchen

Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com www.steico.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Steico SE published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 19:05:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about STEICO SE
02:16pSTEICO SE : growth continues in Q4 2020. Sales forecast for 2020 increased, posi..
EQ
02:16pPRESS RELEASE : STEICO SE: growth continues in Q4 2020. Sales forecast for 2020 ..
DJ
02:06p2021-01-11 CORPORATE NEWS : Sales 2020
PU
2020STEICO SE : Investment in further growth
EQ
2020STEICO SE : Despite COVID-19: profitable growth will continue.
EQ
20202020-10-14 CORPORATE NEWS : Q3 Report
PU
2020STEICO : Half Year Report 2020
PU
2020STEICO SE : STEICO SE: Sales growth and solid earnings in H1 2020 despite corona..
EQ
20202020-07-16 CORPORATE NEWS : Half-Year Report
PU
2020STEICO SE : Revenue growth and solid margins in Q1 2020 despite coronavirus rest..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 300 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2020 22,1 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net Debt 2020 91,5 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,4x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 930 M 1 138 M 1 131 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,40x
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 807
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart STEICO SE
Duration : Period :
STEICO SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEICO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 61,33 €
Last Close Price 66,00 €
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target -7,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Udo Detlev Schramek Chairman-Supervisory Board, CEO & MD-Auditing
David Meyer MD-Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jürgen Klass Member-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Schramek Member-Supervisory Board
Heinrich Köster Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEICO SE11.11%1 138
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION3.39%4 201
NORBORD INC.-2.26%3 411
DURATEX S.A.7.26%2 633
STELLA-JONES INC.3.18%2 511
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-2.76%1 837
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ