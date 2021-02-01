Log in
STEICO SE    ST5   DE000A0LR936

2021-02-01 Corporate News: Preliminary Figures 2020, Outlook 2021

02/01/2021 | 02:12pm EST
Preliminary business figures: STEICO confirms sales and earnings record for 2020

  • Sales at € 308.8 million (+9.9% year-on- year). EBIT at € 33.3 million (+2.4% year-on- year)
  • Continued positive outlook for 2021

Feldkirchen (Munich), 1 February 2021 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) has published its preliminary figures for 2020 and has recorded new record-breaking figures for revenues of around

  • 308.8 million (previous year: € 281.0 million). Although the year 2020 was marked by operational challenges as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, earnings also enjoyed very positive growth. EBIT lifted by 2.4% to € 33.3 million (previous year: € 32.5 million). The EBIT margin (in terms of total operating revenue) was around 10.9% (previous year: 11.3%).

Year-on-year comparison - 2020/2019

KPI

2020

2019

Revenues in € millions

approx.

281.0

308.8

EBITDA in € millions

approx.

56.7

56.6

EBIT in € millions

approx.

32.5

33.3

EBT in € millions

approx.

31.2

32.1

Corporate News

1 February 2021

Change

+9.9%

-0.1%

+2.4%

+2.7%

2

Quarterly comparison - Q4 2020/Q4 2019

The positive trend in revenues and earnings also continued on a quarterly basis, making Q4 2020 the most successful fourth quarter in the company's history.

KPI

Q4 2020e

Q4   2019

Change

Revenues in € millions

approx.

65.7

+24.2%

81.6

EBITDA in € millions

approx.

11.8

+28.9%

15.2

EBIT in € millions

approx. 8.8

5.7

+55.6%

EBT in € millions

approx. 8.5

5.2

+64.4%

2021 outlook

Management is continuing to be very positive about 2021. Increased ecological awareness as well as national and European programmes that combine climate protection with economic promotion should lead to an increase in demand for ecological insulation materials and a further strengthening of the timber construction market.

The STEICO Group's constant increases to its capacity reserves mean that the Group is excellently positioned to continue its growth. Unless there are additional negative effects from developments in the pandemic, the Board of Directors believes that in 2021 revenues will lift by more than 10% with an EBIT ratio of 11% to 12% (in terms of total operating revenue).

The corporate news can be downloaded from

www.steico.com/en/ir

3

Company profile

STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood fiber insulation materials.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each other.

Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fiber insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibers and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction. The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.

Contact Andreas Schulze

STEICO SE Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30 85622 Feldkirchen

Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com www.steico.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Steico SE published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 19:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
