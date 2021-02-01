2021-02-01 Corporate News: Preliminary Figures 2020, Outlook 2021

Preliminary business figures: STEICO confirms sales and earnings record for 2020
Sales at € 308.8 million (+9.9% year-on- year). EBIT at € 33.3 million (+2.4% year-on- year)
Continued positive outlook for 2021
Feldkirchen (Munich), 1 February 2021 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) has published its preliminary figures for 2020 and has recorded new record-breaking figures for revenues of around
308.8 million (previous year: € 281.0 million). Although the year 2020 was marked by operational challenges as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, earnings also enjoyed very positive growth. EBIT lifted by 2.4% to € 33.3 million (previous year: € 32.5 million). The EBIT margin (in terms of total operating revenue) was around 10.9% (previous year: 11.3%).
Year-on-year comparison - 2020/2019
Quarterly comparison - Q4 2020/Q4 2019
The positive trend in revenues and earnings also continued on a quarterly basis, making Q4 2020 the most successful fourth quarter in the company's history.
2021 outlook
Management is continuing to be very positive about 2021. Increased ecological awareness as well as national and European programmes that combine climate protection with economic promotion should lead to an increase in demand for ecological insulation materials and a further strengthening of the timber construction market.
The STEICO Group's constant increases to its capacity reserves mean that the Group is excellently positioned to continue its growth. Unless there are additional negative effects from developments in the pandemic, the Board of Directors believes that in 2021 revenues will lift by more than 10% with an EBIT ratio of 11% to 12% (in terms of total operating revenue).
The corporate news can be downloaded from
www.steico.com/en/ir
Company profile
STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood fiber insulation materials.
STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each other.
Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fiber insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibers and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.
The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction. The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.
Contact Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30 85622 Feldkirchen
Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com www.steico.com
