2021-02-01 Corporate News: Preliminary Figures 2020, Outlook 2021

€ 281.0 million). Although the year 2020 was marked by operational challenges as a result of the

Feldkirchen (Munich), 1 February 2021 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) has published its preliminary figures for 2020 and has recorded new record-breaking figures for revenues of around

Quarterly comparison - Q4 2020/Q4 2019

The positive trend in revenues and earnings also continued on a quarterly basis, making Q4 2020 the most successful fourth quarter in the company's history.

KPI Q4 2020e Q4 2019 Change Revenues in € millions approx. 65.7 +24.2% 81.6 EBITDA in € millions approx. 11.8 +28.9% 15.2 EBIT in € millions approx. 8.8 5.7 +55.6% EBT in € millions approx. 8.5 5.2 +64.4%

2021 outlook

Management is continuing to be very positive about 2021. Increased ecological awareness as well as national and European programmes that combine climate protection with economic promotion should lead to an increase in demand for ecological insulation materials and a further strengthening of the timber construction market.

The STEICO Group's constant increases to its capacity reserves mean that the Group is excellently positioned to continue its growth. Unless there are additional negative effects from developments in the pandemic, the Board of Directors believes that in 2021 revenues will lift by more than 10% with an EBIT ratio of 11% to 12% (in terms of total operating revenue).

