Changes to the Administrative Board of STEICO SE as part of the sale of the majority shares in STEICO SE.
January 05, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
Share
EQS-News: STEICO SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Changes to the Administrative Board of STEICO SE as part of the sale of the majority shares in STEICO SE.
05.01.2024 / 18:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Changes to the Administrative Board of STEICO SE as part of the sale of the majority shares in STEICO SE.
Feldkirchen near Munich, 5 January 2024 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – As already stated in the ad hoc announcement of 17 July 2023, the sale of the majority shares in STEICO SE by Schramek GmbH to the Irish Kingspan Group will result in changes to the Administrative Board of STEICO SE. In connection with the completion of the purchase agreement, Mr Udo Schramek has now resigned from his position as Chairman of the Administrative Board with effect from the end of 5 January 2024. However, he will remain a member of the Administrative Board and CEO of STEICO SE.
As also announced in the ad hoc announcement of 17 July 2023, Kingspan Holding GmbH is seeking appropriate representation on the Administrative Board of STEICO SE. In this context, the previous members of the Administrative Board, Mr Dr Jürgen Klass and Mr Prof. Dr h. c. Heinrich Köster, have resigned their respective mandates with effect from the end of 2 February 2024. It is intended to have successors for the departing members of the Administrative Board appointed by the court until the next Annual General Meeting.
Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com www.steico.com
05.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Steico SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the construction industry. The Company develops, produces and distributes ecological building products made from renewable raw materials. Its product portfolio consists of insulation solutions for roof, dry walls, ceiling and floor constructions, including STEICOflex, a flexible cavity insulation; STEICOformwork, robust formwork beams for economic formwork solutions; STEICOtherm, a solid heat insulation for roofs, walls and topping elements; STEICOuniversal, a sheathing board for all constructions; STEICOfloor, a floor insulation system protecting from heat and impact sound; STEICOglulam, structural engineered elements; STEICOprotect, removing the need for a ventilated cavity allowing for thinner wall constructions, and STEICOunderfloor, an impact sound insulation, among others. As of December 31, 2011, it operated through seven subsidiaries located in Poland, the United Kingdom and France.