FELDKIRCHEN BEI MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX) - German building materials group Steico will in future be part of the Kingspan Group. Schramek GmbH, currently the majority owner with 61.1 percent, has signed an agreement with its Irish industry colleague to sell 51.0 percent of its shares in Steico, the German group announced on Monday evening. The remaining 10.1 percent will initially remain with Schramek. Through the cooperation with Kingspan, Steico expects sustainable synergy effects in market development as well as significant impulses for further growth.

Nevertheless, in an initial reaction, Steico shares on the Tradegate trading platform rose by more than six percent compared to the closing price on the Xetra main market./he