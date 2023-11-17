Steico SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the construction industry. The Company develops, produces and distributes ecological building products made from renewable raw materials. Its product portfolio consists of insulation solutions for roof, dry walls, ceiling and floor constructions, including STEICOflex, a flexible cavity insulation; STEICOformwork, robust formwork beams for economic formwork solutions; STEICOtherm, a solid heat insulation for roofs, walls and topping elements; STEICOuniversal, a sheathing board for all constructions; STEICOfloor, a floor insulation system protecting from heat and impact sound; STEICOglulam, structural engineered elements; STEICOprotect, removing the need for a ventilated cavity allowing for thinner wall constructions, and STEICOunderfloor, an impact sound insulation, among others. As of December 31, 2011, it operated through seven subsidiaries located in Poland, the United Kingdom and France.