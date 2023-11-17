Kingspan Group PLC - Kingscourt, Ireland-based building materials' supplier - Receives unconditional clearance to buy a majority stake in Steico SE from Schramek GmbH. Expects transaction to close in early January. In July, it announced it would buy 51% of the shares in Steico for EUR250 million.
Current stock price: EUR69.04, up 1.7% on Friday
12-month change: up 19%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
