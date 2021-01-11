PRESS RELEASE : STEICO SE: growth continues in Q4 2020. Sales forecast for 2020 increased, positive trend continues in 2021.

DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
STEICO SE: growth continues in Q4 2020. Sales forecast for 2020 increased,
positive trend continues in 2021.
2021-01-11 / 20:15
*STEICO SE: growth continues in Q4 2020*
** Sales forecast for 2020 increased, positive trend continues in 2021*
Feldkirchen (Munich), 11 January 2021 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936)
continued to see an unabated rise in demand in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The positive annual trend continued for both wood fibre insulation and
construction products.
Despite the continued restrictions due to COVID-19, growth in the
construction industry continued mostly without restrictions in the fourth
quarter of 2020. Thanks to dynamic demand on the core markets, especially in
Germany, it is possible to more than compensate for developments in weaker
markets such as the UK.
As a result of the high level of demand, delivery times have been building
up across almost all product groups since the third quarter, continuing
throughout the entire fourth quarter of 2020, and these have not yet been
reduced.
Growth to date already allows initial conclusions to be drawn about 2020 as
a whole. Based on the current accounting status the Board of Directors has
raised its revenue forecast to around &euro307-308m, which corresponds to
revenue growth of around 9.5%. With regard to the results, the Board of
Directors confirms the previous expectations with an EBIT ratio of between
10.5% and 11.5% (in relation to total operating revenue).
The Board of Directors remains very positive about 2021 and expects demand
to remain strong due to the high order book and dynamic order intake.
Capacity expansions already implemented at existing plants and the
construction of new production capacities already underway should ensure
that the current on-track growth can be continued over both the short and
long term.
Preliminary 2020 financials are expected to be released in early February,
along with guidance for 2021.
The corporate news can be downloaded from www.steico.com/ir
*Company profile*
STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made
of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood
fiber insulation materials.
STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential
construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an
integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden
construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each
other.
Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the
system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fiber
insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall
insulation made of wood fibers and cellulose. Sealing products for the
building shell complete the overall system.
The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to
the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction.
The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when
renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products
allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a
particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's
products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and
they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.
*Contact*
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com [2]
Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate
Exchange
