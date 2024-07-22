Timber wholesale

The timber trading activities were discontinued at the end of 2023 for reasons of insignificance.

Hardboards (Natural Fibre Boards)

The production of natural fibre boards is similar to the production of wood fibre insulation materials made using the wet method. The difference is that wet fibres are pressed to form stable boards using particularly high pressure. Natural fibre boards are used in the furniture industry where they are used, for example, to form the backs of cupboards or the bottoms of drawers. In addition, they are used as standard construction boards on many markets, for example for roof boards. Within the STEICO Group, natural fibre boards are a key component in the production of I-joists, where they form the so-called web. Sales to external customers is no longer of any strategic importance due to the low margins.

Miscellaneous

The Miscellaneous segment bundles various peripheral ­activities, such as ETICS accessories, vapour barriers and other accessories such as tools for processing insulation material.

Prefabricated building element production

In element construction, individual STEICO products (construc­tion­ materials and insulating materials) to form complete building components such as roof, wall and ceiling elements according to customer specifications. These elements allow work on the construction site to progress particularly rapidly.

Automation and the pre-production of end-to-end construction components are continuing trends in the construction industry. Prefabrication / element production has been practised by STEICO SE's customers for a long time, but is often labour- intensive manual work. STEICO's prefabrication is based on a high degree of automation, which is associated with increases in speed and precision. The offering is geared to timber construction and prefabricated house companies, which can thus achieve advantages in terms of personnel deployment, economic efficiency and construction speed. The STEICO Group does not itself act as a construction company.

Services

STEICO offers a range of supplementary services, such as its "STEICO Academy" seminars. These seminars train craftsmen, architects, trade representatives and also people building there own home in how to use the STEICO construction system. In addition STEICO has its own department for