STEICO Half-Year Report 2023

Half-Year Report 2023

As was also the case in the first quarter of 2023, April and May were characterised by reserved behaviour by dealers and a further reduction in inventory levels. This was coupled with intensified competition in the wood-fibre insulation materials segment as well as the generally weak construction sector. Demand recovered in June, however the pace of growth was lower than original expectations.

Revenues in H1 2023 were down by 20.0% year-on-year to € 190.0 million. EBITDA totalled € 30.1 million, or 40.3% down on the previous year. In the case of EBIT a figure of € 16.0 million was recorded, which corresponds to a downturn of 58.3% year-on-year. The EBITDA margin in the first six months totalled 16.0%, the EBIT margin was 8.5%.

Despite the challenging environment, the company's management continues to believe that demand will recover in the second

half of the year. The management is expecting revenues for the year as a whole to be down by 15% year-on-year, with EBIT of around 8% to 10% (compared to total operating revenue).