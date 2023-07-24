STEICO Half-Year Report 2023

STEICO SE
Half-Year Report 2023
The green share
6M2023
Slow first half with recovery at the end of the second quarter
Natural building products for healthier living
Overview
Slow first half with recovery at the end of the second quarter
6M 2023 Revenue growth in € millions
6M 2023 Gross Earnings growth in € millions
250
200
150
100
50
€m
125
237.5
-20.0%
190.0
100
75
50
25
€m
6M
2022
6M
2023
100.9 -30.2%
70.4
6M
2022
6M
2023
6M 2023 EBITDA growth in € millions
6M 2023 EBIT growth in € millions
60
48
36
24
12
€m
50.4
-40.3%
40
32
24
30.1
16
8
€m
6M
2022
6M
2023
38.5 -58.3%
16.0
6M
2022
6M
2023
6M 2023 EBT growth in € millions
6M 2023 Profit for the Period growth in € millions
50
40
30
20
10
€m
35
38.0
28
-64.2%
21
14
13.6
7
€m
6M
2022
6M
2023
26.9 -66.4%
9.0
6M
2022
6M
2023
| ADDITIONAL KPIS
6M 2023
2022
6M 2022
1.
Total operating revenue in € millions
€ 188.4 million
€ 467.4 million
€ 242.5 million
2.
EBITDA margin as a percentage of total operating revenue
16.0%
19.3%
20.8%
3.
EBIT margin as a percentage of total operating revenue
8.5%
13.9%
15.9%
4.
Equity ratio (as of 30 June or 31 December)
49.7%
53.5%
50.0%
Percentage changes and margins are calculated using non-rounded figures.
Half-Year Report 2023
As was also the case in the first quarter of 2023, April and May were characterised by reserved behaviour by dealers and a further reduction in inventory levels. This was coupled with intensified competition in the wood-fibre insulation materials segment as well as the generally weak construction sector. Demand recovered in June, however the pace of growth was lower than original expectations.
Revenues in H1 2023 were down by 20.0% year-on-year to € 190.0 million. EBITDA totalled € 30.1 million, or 40.3% down on the previous year. In the case of EBIT a figure of € 16.0 million was recorded, which corresponds to a downturn of 58.3% year-on-year. The EBITDA margin in the first six months totalled 16.0%, the EBIT margin was 8.5%.
Despite the challenging environment, the company's management continues to believe that demand will recover in the second
half of the year. The management is expecting revenues for the year as a whole to be down by 15% year-on-year, with EBIT of around 8% to 10% (compared to total operating revenue).
Company profile
STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood fibre insulation materials.
STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each other.
Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fibre insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibres and cellulose.
Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.
The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction.
The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.
3
Growth of STEICO's shares
A. SHARE PRICE GROWTH IN 2023
STEICO's shares started the year with a price of € 44.50 on 2 January (Xetra closing price). During the following weeks, the share price increased slightly and on 15 February it reached the high for the first six months at € 56.30. The share price then showed varied growth until a forecast correction was published on 21 June, causing the share price to fall. The lowest price for the first half of the year was recorded on 27 June at € 27.40. STEICO's shares closed at a price of € 30.35 in Xetra trading on 29 June 2023. This corresponds to a decrease in value of 31.8% in the first six months.
STEICO's shares: Share price growth 6M 2023 STEICO Aktie: Entwicklung 6M 2023
70
€
STEICO SE
60
€
50
€
40
€
30
€
20
€
10
€
0
€
.2023
.2023
.2023
.2023
.2023
.2023
.01
.02
.03
.04
.05
.06
02
28
31
28
31
30
B. INVESTOR RELATIONS
As was the case in previous years, STEICO SE engaged in open and direct communication with the capital markets in 2023, and was also in close contact with its shareholders. In 2023, in addition to the transparency policies for the Basic Board and m:access, STEICO SE fulfilled its publication requirements, for example with end-to-end communication in German and English and the regular publication of quarterly reports. In addition, up-to-date press releases and financial reports are also always published on the website www.STEICO.com/ir. Information on key events is disseminated via a well-known institution to comply with publicity obligations.
C. CAPITAL MARKETS DIARY 2023
5/6 January 2023
STEICO presented the company at the ODDO BHF Forum (Lyon)
7 February 2023
Publication of initial figures for 2022 as well as the outlook for 2023
16 March 2023
STEICO presented the company at the Berenberg EU Opportunities Conference (London)
14
May 2023
Publication of the 2022 annual report
14
May 2023
Publication of Q1 2023 report
16
May 2023
STEICO presented the company at the Morgan Stanley Conference Enablers of a Sustainable Built Environment
(virtual conference)
15/16 June 2023
STEICO presented the company at the Warburg Highlights Conference (Hamburg)
23
June 2023
STEICO's General Meeting
24
July 2023
Publication of H1 2023 report
6 September 2023
STEICO presents the company at the Commerzbank / Oddo BHF Corporate Conference (Frankfurt / Main)
19-22 September 2023
STEICO presents the company at the Baader Investment Conference (Munich)
18
September 2023
STEICO presents the company at the Berenberg-GoldmanSachs Conference (Munich)
October 2023
Publication of Q3 2023 report
12
October 2023
STEICO presents the company at the m:access specialist conference for technology (Munich)
Half-Year Report 2023
Group management report for the first half of 2023
STEICO SE, Feldkirchen
A. FUNDAMENTALS
- STEICO SE'S BUSINESS MODEL
1. OVERVIEW
The STEICO Group develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is, in its own opinion, the global market leader compared to the relevant competitors in terms of revenues for wood-fibre insulation materials.
STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which wooden construction components and insulation material supplement each other. These include flexible wood- fibre insulation materials, stable insulation boards, wood-fibre insulation boards for facade insulation (composite thermal insulation systems), cavity insulation made of wood fibre and cellulose as well as system-based products for insulating the building shell. The construction elements comprise I-joists and laminated veneer lumber. In addition, the STEICO Group also produces natural fibre boards (hard fibre boards) and is involved in timber wholesale. In the UK the group's product range also includes products for ceiling and floor construction.
The STEICO Group's production equipment also enable a wide variety of specialty products to be produced, such as door panels, pinboards, etc. which can be sold to a wide variety of industries.
2. THE STEICO GROUP'S PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
The STEICO Group is a system provider for natural construction products for insulation and construction. The core product range comprises "natural wood-fibre insulation materials". In the first six months of 2023 the bulk of revenues (63.6%) were generated with ecological wood- fibre insulation materials and cavity insulation for insulating buildings and floors.
The STEICO Group's current range of products and services comprises:
Wood-fibre insulation materials
STEICO's insulation materials are made of fresh softwood. These are used for new construction and renovation, where they protect against heat, cold and noise.
Wood-fibre insulation materials are produced at the manufacturing subsidiaries using various methods - including the wet and dry method. In both methods, wood is broken down into individual fibres using steam and mechanical treatment. The fundamental difference between the two methods is that in the wet method the wet fibres are processed (formed into boards) whereas in the dry method the fibres are dried before they are formed into boards. In the dry method, depending on the technology used, the fibres can be used for cavity insulation, flexible (compressible) bats or rigid insulation boards.
Air injected insulation
Air injected insulation comprises individual insulation fibres or flakes which are blown in into the building's cavities under high pressure, where they then compress. The STEICO Group produces and sells air injected insulation made of wood fibres and cellulose flakes.
Construction products: LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber)
Laminated veneer lumber is a high-performance timber material comprising several layers of lumber veneer which are glued together. It is characterised by its particularly great rigidity and ability to bear loads while still offering dimensional stability. Laminated veneer lumber is used in construction as well as for industrial applications (for example in making doors and furniture). It forms a key component of I-joists (flange material).
Construction products: I-joists
I-joists are supporting components which are optically very similar to traditional double-T-joists. They comprise two "flanges" (square timber posts made of laminated veneer lumber) which are connected using a fibreboard. Some of the bridge material is purchased (OSB: Oriented Strand Board), but the majority is produced in-house (Natural Fibre Boards). STEICO's I-joists offer an alternative to standard construction products such as construction lumber or laminated timber in terms of both their price and energy consumption.
5
Disclaimer
