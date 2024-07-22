EQS-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

STEICO SE: 6M 2024 – positive half-year performance with a cautious outlook



Feldkirchen near Munich, 22 July 2024 – Today the STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) released its half-year report 2024.

At € 190.8 million, sales in H1 2024 were almost at the previous year's level, continuing the stabilisation trend.

Earnings increased significantly in the 6-month period. EBITDA grew by 52.6% to € 45.9 million. EBIT doubled to

€ 32.0 million. This development is strongly supported by earnings from currency hedging of € 19.8 million (PY € 4.3 million) recognised under German GAAP.

According to the Management Board, these gains will not be generated to a comparable extent in the second half of 2024 or repeated in 2025. At the same time, additional expenses are to be expected from the second half of 2024 as the new plant in Gromadka, Poland, comes on line.

Provided there are no negative effects from further economic and competitive developments, the Management Board continues to expect sales at the previous year's level of around € 365 million for 2024 as a whole. Due to the aforementioned effects, the Management Board nevertheless expects a comparatively high EBIT between

€ 45 million and € 50 million for 2024.

The complete financial report can be downloaded at www.steico.com/en/investor-relations/investors-information

Company Profile

The STEICO Group develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the European market leader in the wood-fibre insulation materials segment.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which insulation material and construction components supplement each other. Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. Insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fiber insulation panels, composite thermal insulation systems, insulation panels with a reinforcing effect, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibers and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell round off the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products up to the prefabrication of complete building components for wood element construction.

The Munich-based company’s products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO’s products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO’s products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building’s energy efficiency.

