EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Personnel

STEICO SE: Aiveen Kearney appointed Chair of the Managing Directors (CEO) with effect from 1 July 2024



15-March-2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aiveen Kearney appointed Chair of the Managing Directors (CEO) with effect from 1 July 2024

Feldkirchen near Munich, 15 March 2024 (ISIN DE000A0LR936). At today's meeting of the Administrative Board of STEICO SE, Mr Udo Schramek resigned from his position as Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO) with effect from 30 June 2024. The step was taken by mutual agreement and in consultation with the Administrative Board in the context of the acquisition of the majority of STEICO shares by the Kingspan Group.

Ms Aiveen Kearney, who is already a member of the Administrative Board, has been appointed as Managing Director with effect from 1 May 2024 and will succeed Mr Schramek as CEO on 1 July 2024. Mr Schramek will retain his seat on the Administrative Board and will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity. This will ensure a smooth transition in the company's management and lay the foundations for future growth.

The other Managing Directors remain in office in accordance with their appointments.

