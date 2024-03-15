STEICO SE: Aiveen Kearney appointed Chair of the Managing Directors (CEO) with effect from 1 July 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Aiveen Kearney appointed Chair of the Managing Directors (CEO) with effect from 1 July 2024
Feldkirchen near Munich, 15 March 2024 (ISIN DE000A0LR936). At today's meeting of the Administrative Board of STEICO SE, Mr Udo Schramek resigned from his position as Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO) with effect from 30 June 2024. The step was taken by mutual agreement and in consultation with the Administrative Board in the context of the acquisition of the majority of STEICO shares by the Kingspan Group.
Ms Aiveen Kearney, who is already a member of the Administrative Board, has been appointed as Managing Director with effect from 1 May 2024 and will succeed Mr Schramek as CEO on 1 July 2024. Mr Schramek will retain his seat on the Administrative Board and will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity. This will ensure a smooth transition in the company's management and lay the foundations for future growth.
The other Managing Directors remain in office in accordance with their appointments.
Contact
End of Inside Information
15-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEICO SE
|Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
|85622 Feldkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
|E-mail:
|info@steico.com
|Internet:
|http://www.steico.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR936
|WKN:
|A0LR93
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1860087
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1860087 15-March-2024 CET/CEST