

DGAP-Media / 09.09.2021 / 22:30



STEICO SE: Construction progress at the Gromadka site

* New production capacity created for annual output of more than 1.5 million cbm

* Start-up planned for end of 2022 / beginning of 2023

Feldkirchen (Munich), 09 September 2021 - After completion of the pre-construction work on schedule, STEICO has now started excavation work for the new plant for wood fibre insulation materials at the Gromadka site (PL).

An insulation materials plant with three production lines will be set up. Two lines will be built for flexible wood fibre insulation mats, with a combined total annual capacity of over 1 million cbm. Another line with an annual capacity of around 500,000 cbm will produce stable wood fibre insulation boards using the dry process. The possibility of further expanding capacity in future is already included in the current project design, so that a future-oriented further expansion of the site is possible.

Despite challenges due to the limited availability of construction materials, major deviations from the schedule have been avoided so far. Production start-up is targeted for the end of 2022 / beginning of 2023.

The other investment projects are also developing largely according to plan. The tight supply situation for construction products is causing only minor delays:

- Construction of a production line for stable wood fibre insulation boards from the dry process in France (Casteljaloux site) with an annual capacity of around 250,000 cbm (expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2021).

- Construction of a production line for stable wood-fibre insulation boards using the wet process in Poland (Czarna Woda site) with an annual capacity of 135,000 cbm (expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2021).

In addition, a number of other investment projects have been completed in the current year, which are associated with a significant increase in production capacity. Thus, essential product groups are already available again at short notice, e.g. the flexible wood fibre insulation mats STEICOflex or STEICO air-injected insulation made of wood fibres and cellulose.

The continued investments are STEICO's response to the ongoing high demand for wood fibre insulation materials. STEICO CEO Udo Schramek comments: "The wishes of our customers are at the heart of everything we do. With the commissioning of the two new production facilities, we hope that we will also be able to normalise delivery times for stable wood fibre insulation materials from the wet and dry processes before the end of the year.

In addition, STEICO will continue to invest to the extent necessary to ensure the short-term availability of wood fibre insulating materials. In this way, we would like to make a contribution to ensuring that ecological insulation and construction can continue to develop positively."

Company profile

STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood fibre insulation materials.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each other.

Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fibre insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibres and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction. The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.

