Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  STEICO SE    ST5   DE000A0LR936

STEICO SE

(ST5)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/09 02:31:16 pm
47.8 EUR   -4.02%
02:35pSTEICO SE : Investment in further growth
EQ
10/14STEICO SE : Despite COVID-19: profitable growth will continue.
EQ
10/142020-10-14 CORPORATE NEWS : Q3 Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STEICO SE: Investment in further growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 02:35pm EST

DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
STEICO SE: Investment in further growth

09.11.2020 / 20:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEICO SE: Investment in further growth

* Development of a further production site in Gromadka, Poland

* Production scheduled to start at end of 2022

Feldkirchen near Munich, 9 November 2020 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) acquired a 16.5 hectare property in Gromadka, Poland, at the beginning of November 2020 for around ? 1.2 million. The Group plans to build a further production facility for wood fiber insulating materials at this location.

The property is located about 70 km east of Görlitz (GER), conveniently situated directly on the Polish A4 motorway, and is part of a former airport that is currently being converted into an industrial estate. In addition to the excellent transport connections, the location is characterised by plenty of available wood and qualified workers.

STEICO is planning to construct a new plant with two production lines for the manufacture of flexible wood fibre mats and stable wood fibre insulation materials from the dry process. To this end, new plant sections are to be supplemented with existing components that STEICO has acquired on several occasions in the past. In addition to the pure production lines, the plans include the construction of the production halls, the wood yard, a biomass boiler, the defibration and drying facilities as well as the construction of storage buildings and other infrastructure. According to current estimates, the expected total investment amount will be between ? 60 and 70 million.

As things stand at present, construction is scheduled to begin in mid 2021. Production is scheduled to start at the end of 2022.

With this investment, the STEICO Group aims to significantly expand its position as the global market leader for wood fiber insulating materials, and to be prepared for anticipated increases in demand.

This Corporate News can be downloaded from www.steico.com/ir.

Company profile
STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood fiber insulation materials.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each other.

Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fiber insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibers and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction. The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.

Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com


09.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1146624

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1146624  09.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146624&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STEICO SE
02:35pSTEICO SE : Investment in further growth
EQ
10/14STEICO SE : Despite COVID-19: profitable growth will continue.
EQ
10/142020-10-14 CORPORATE NEWS : Q3 Report
PU
07/16STEICO : Half Year Report 2020
PU
07/16STEICO SE : STEICO SE: Sales growth and solid earnings in H1 2020 despite corona..
EQ
07/162020-07-16 CORPORATE NEWS : Half-Year Report
PU
04/28STEICO SE : Revenue growth and solid margins in Q1 2020 despite coronavirus rest..
EQ
04/282020-04-28 CORPORATE NEWS : Annual Report 2019 + Q1 Report 2020
PU
04/24STEICO SE : Preliminary key data for Q1 2020 and adjustment to the forecast for ..
EQ
03/19STEICO SE : Impact of the Corona crisis
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 300 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2020 22,2 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net Debt 2020 89,9 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 701 M 829 M 828 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 807
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart STEICO SE
Duration : Period :
STEICO SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEICO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 52,33 €
Last Close Price 49,80 €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Udo Detlev Schramek Chairman-Supervisory Board, CEO & MD-Auditing
David Meyer MD-Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jürgen Klass Member-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Schramek Member-Supervisory Board
Heinrich Köster Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEICO SE81.75%834
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION1.42%3 290
NORBORD INC.26.20%2 713
DURATEX S.A.24.16%2 622
STELLA-JONES INC.19.27%2 318
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-11.50%1 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group