STEICO SE: Paul O'Gorman elected Chairman of the STEICO Administrative Board

22.02.2024

Paul O'Gorman elected Chairman of the STEICO Administrative Board

Feldkirchen near Munich, 22 February 2024 (ISIN DE000A0LR936). At its meeting today, the STEICO Administrative Board elected Mr Paul O'Gorman as Chairman and Mr Udo Schramek as Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Board.

The Administrative Board of STEICO SE consists of the following persons:

Mr Paul O'Gorman (Chairman), former Senior Manager in the Kingspan Group for many years

Mr Udo Schramek (Deputy Chairman), founder and CEO of STEICO SE

Mrs Aiveen Kearney, Managing Director of Kingspan Insulation UK & Ireland

Mrs Katarzyna Schramek, lawyer

In connection with the acquisition of the majority of STEICO shares by the Kingspan Group, Mr O'Gorman and Mrs Kearney were appointed by the court as members of the Administrative Board until the next Annual General Meeting of STEICO SE.

Company profile

STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood fibre insulation materials.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each other.

Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fibre insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibres and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction. The Munich-based company’s products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO’s products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO’s products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building’s energy efficiency.

