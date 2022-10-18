Advanced search
    ST5   DE000A0LR936

STEICO SE

(ST5)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:55 2022-10-18 pm EDT
50.35 EUR   +2.13%
STEICO SE: Stable 9-month growth with normalisation in the third quarter

10/18/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
EQS-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
STEICO SE: Stable 9-month growth with normalisation in the third quarter

18.10.2022 / 20:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stable 9-month growth with normalisation in the third quarter
 Feldkirchen (Munich), 18. October 2021 – The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) published its interim report on Q3 2021 today. 

9-month development

KPI 9M 2022 9M 2021
Revenues 348.9 €m 288.6 €m
Total operating revenue (TOR) 358.7 €m 290.0 €m
EBITDA 75.6 €m 65.4 €m
EBITDA margin as a percentage of TOR 21.1 % 22.6 %
EBIT 57.5 €m 50.1 €m
EBIT margin as a percentage of TOR 16.0 % 17.3 %
Net income for the period 41.2 €m 35.2 €m
Equity ratio in %
(30.09.2022 compared to 31.12.2021)		 50.1 % 54.5 %

With a nine-month increase of 20.9% to € 348.9 million in sales, the STEICO Group was able to continue its growth despite the gloomy economic outlook. The 9-month EBITDA was € 75.6 million (+15.5%), the EBIT was € 57.5 million (+14.7%). The margins were also kept pleasingly stable. The 9-month EBITDA margin is 21.1%, the EBIT margin is 16.0%.

Following successful capacity expansions and predominantly short-term availability of goods, ordering behaviour normalised in many cases in the third quarter. Q3 turnover increased by 9.4% to € 111.4 million. EBITDA amounted to € 25.1 million in the third quarter and was thus 4.3% above the previous year. EBIT grew by 0.2% to € 19.0 million. The EBIT margin in the third quarter is 16.4%.

Isolated view of the third quarter 2022

In the third quarter of 2022, the STEICO Group generated a 9.4% increase in revenue to € 111.4 million (previous year: € 101.8 million).

Gross profit in the third quarter was €46.9 million, 4.3% below the previous year's figure (Q3 2021: €49.0 million).

EBITDA amounted to €25.1 million in the third quarter and was thus 4.5% higher than in the previous year (Q3 2021: €24.1 million). The EBITDA margin in the third quarter was 21.6% (previous year: 23.1%).

EBIT in the third quarter was €19.0 million, an increase of 0.2% (Q3 2021: €19.0 million). The EBIT margin in the third quarter is 16.4% (previous year 18.2%).

EBT in the third quarter was €18.6 million, which represents a decrease of 0.6% (Q3 2021: €18.7 million).

Net profit for the period in the third quarter was €14.3 million, up 1.2% year-on-year (Q3 2021: € 14.1 million).

Outlook

As before, the majority of companies in the construction industry have a clear order backlog, which is having a stabilising effect. At the same time, management expects a significant shift in activity towards the refurbishment sector. However, the normalisation of ordering behaviour is likely to slightly weaken the growth dynamic in the fourth quarter as well. Therefore, the management expects a growth in turnover of around 18% for the full year. The EBIT margin is still expected to be in a range between 13% and 15% (compared to total operating revenue).

The complete report can be downloaded at: www.steico.com/en/investor-relations/investors-information

Company profile

STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood fiber insulation materials.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each other.

Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fiber insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibers and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction.

The Munich-based company’s products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO’s products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO’s products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building’s energy efficiency.

Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen (Germany)
Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com

 

 


18.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1466431

 
End of News EQS News Service

1466431  18.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1466431&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
