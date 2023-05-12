Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. STEICO SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ST5   DE000A0LR936

STEICO SE

(ST5)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:04:21 2023-05-12 am EDT
47.40 EUR   +15.61%
10:54aSteico Se : Statement on current media reports
EQ
10:31aSteico Shares Surge in Germany Amid Reported Sale Plans
MT
03/23Hauck Aufhäuser IB starts Steico with 'Buy' - Target 75 euros
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

STEICO SE: Statement on current media reports

05/12/2023 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Statement
STEICO SE: Statement on current media reports

12-May-2023 / 16:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEICO SE confirms that its indirect majority shareholder and CEO Udo Schramek is exploring strategic options regarding his shares in STEICO SE. This includes the possibility of selling a majority of the shares in STEICO SE. These are deliberations that Mr. Schramek is conducting solely in his function as indirect majority shareholder of STEICO SE, in which STEICO SE is not otherwise involved. We are therefore unable to provide any further information on the status of the deliberations of our majority shareholder at the present time. However, as a precautionary measure, it is pointed out that even a majority sale of the shares in STEICO SE does not lead to the need for a takeover offer with regard to the remaining shares in STEICO SE, as STEICO SE is only traded on the open market and therefore the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) do not apply.



Contact:
STEICO SE
Andreas Schulze
Head of Investor Relations
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com


End of Inside Information

12-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1632221

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1632221  12-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632221&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about STEICO SE
10:54aSteico Se : Statement on current media reports
EQ
10:31aSteico Shares Surge in Germany Amid Reported Sale Plans
MT
03/23Hauck Aufhäuser IB starts Steico with 'Buy' - Target 75 euros
DP
03/01Germany's Steico Reports Cyberattack; Shares Fall
MT
03/01STEICO Group affected by cyber attack
EQ
02/07Steico Se : Preliminary figures: Revenues up by 14.7% to 445.3 million (e). Total operati..
EQ
2022Steico Se : Stable 9-month growth with normalisation in the third quarter
EQ
2022Steico Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2022Steico Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2022STEICO SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEICO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 456 M 498 M 498 M
Net income 2022 46,8 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net Debt 2022 114 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 577 M 631 M 631 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 991
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart STEICO SE
Duration : Period :
STEICO SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEICO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 41,00 €
Average target price 78,17 €
Spread / Average Target 90,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udo Detlev Schramek CEO & Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Meyer MD-Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Uwe Lange MD-Investments & Equipment Technology
Jürgen Klass Member-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Schramek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEICO SE-4.98%631
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION5.83%4 514
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-16.56%4 086
STELLA-JONES INC.22.09%2 565
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED9.47%1 520
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.16.97%1 481
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer