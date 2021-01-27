PRESS RELEASE: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ???????PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update

Log in
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update

01/27/2021 | 02:27am EST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ???????PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update 
2021-01-27 / 08:26 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update 
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). 
Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco 
Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a Trading 
Update for the three months ended 31 December 2020. The Trading Update is available on the Pepco Group website (https:/ 
/www.pepcogroup.eu/post/pepco-group-2021-quarter-1-trading-update). 
Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. 
Stellenbosch, 27 January 2021 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-01-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 
              cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 
              7600 Stellenbosch 
              South Africa 
Phone:        +27218080700 
Fax:          +27218080800 
E-mail:       investors@steinhoffinternational.com 
Internet:     www.steinhoffinternational.com 
ISIN:         NL0011375019 
WKN:          A14XB9 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1163550 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1163550 2021-01-27

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 02:26 ET (07:26 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.13% 540.74 Delayed Quote.2.12%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.04% 1883.53 Delayed Quote.6.87%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.09% 174.3 Delayed Quote.1.36%
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. 15.50% 1.49 End-of-day quote.43.27%
Financials
Sales 2019 11 992 M 14 578 M 14 578 M
Net income 2019 -1 622 M -1 972 M -1 972 M
Net Debt 2019 9 397 M 11 423 M 11 423 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,51x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 358 M 434 M 435 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.43.27%434
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.53%23 630
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.30.17%10 152
RH10.76%10 113
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.107.60%3 678
DUNELM GROUP PLC-5.94%3 161
