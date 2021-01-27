PRESS RELEASE: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ???????PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ???????PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
2021-01-27 / 08:26
PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").
Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco
Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a Trading
Update for the three months ended 31 December 2020. The Trading Update is available on the Pepco Group website (https:/
/www.pepcogroup.eu/post/pepco-group-2021-quarter-1-trading-update).
Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 27 January 2021
