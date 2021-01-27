PRESS RELEASE: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ???????PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ???????PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update 2021-01-27 / 08:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2020. The Trading Update is available on the Pepco Group website (https:/ /www.pepcogroup.eu/post/pepco-group-2021-quarter-1-trading-update). Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 27 January 2021 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-01-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1163550 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

