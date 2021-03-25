PRESS RELEASE: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :

Log in
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : 
2021-03-25 / 10:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
S155 VOTING DEADLINE DATE 
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the " 
Steinhoff Group") announces the following update on the implementation of its proposal to resolve the various 
multi-jurisdictional legacy litigations and claims against the Steinhoff Group, including those against former South 
African holding company Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL"), on the terms announced on 27 
July 2020 as subsequently revised (the "Steinhoff Global Settlement"). 
S155 Voting Deadline Date 
Under SIHPL's proposal in terms of section 155 of the South African Companies Act, 2008 (the "S155 Proposal", which is 
available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com), for those who qualify as "Scheme Creditors" and wish to participate and vote 
at the "Meeting" (each as defined in the S155 Proposal), the last date for submitting claims to the Claims 
Administrator for verification is the "Voting Deadline Date" published on www.SteinhoffSettlement.com in due course. 
Scheme Creditors are advised that the Voting Deadline Date has now been published on www.SteinhoffSettlement.com as 05 
May 2021, and accordingly any Scheme Creditors wishing to participate in and vote at the Meeting must file their claims 
prior to such date. 
Further Information 
Claimants are able to review additional information and submit their claim details on the following website: 
www.SteinhoffSettlement.com. 
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. 
Stellenbosch, South Africa 
25 March 2021 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-25 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 
              cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 
              7600 Stellenbosch 
              South Africa 
Phone:        +27218080700 
Fax:          +27218080800 
E-mail:       investors@steinhoffinternational.com 
Internet:     www.steinhoffinternational.com 
ISIN:         NL0011375019 
WKN:          A14XB9 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1178413 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1178413 2021-03-25

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2021 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

