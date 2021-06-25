Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
PRESS RELEASE : Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report

06/25/2021 | 03:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Report 
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report 
2021-06-25 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report 
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries the "Group") 
The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the 
six months ended 31 March 2021. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ 
and will also be available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2021/jse/isse/snhe/HY2021.pdf 
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. 
Stellenbosch, 25 June 2021 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-25 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 
              cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 
              7600 Stellenbosch 
              South Africa 
Phone:        +27218080700 
Fax:          +27218080800 
E-mail:       investors@steinhoffinternational.com 
Internet:     www.steinhoffinternational.com 
ISIN:         NL0011375019 
WKN:          A14XB9 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1211918 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1211918 2021-06-25

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211918&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

