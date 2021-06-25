PRESS RELEASE : Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Report Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report 2021-06-25 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries the "Group") The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the six months ended 31 March 2021. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2021/jse/isse/snhe/HY2021.pdf The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 25 June 2021 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-25 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1211918 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

