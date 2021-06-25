PRESS RELEASE : Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
2021-06-25 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries the "Group")
The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the
six months ended 31 March 2021. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/
and will also be available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2021/jse/isse/snhe/HY2021.pdf
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 25 June 2021
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-06-25 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1211918
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1211918 2021-06-25
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211918&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 25, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)