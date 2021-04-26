Log in
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Summary
Poundland owner picks Warsaw over London for Pepco listing

04/26/2021 | 04:01am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) -South African conglomerate Steinhoff will list shares in its Pepco Group discount retailer business in Warsaw rather than London, in what could become Poland's biggest initial public offering (IPO) this year.

Earlier this month, Reuters cited sources saying that Pepco, which owns Poundland in the United Kingdom as well as the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe, was valued at around 5 billion euros ($6 billion). nL8N2M94HQ]

Pepco trades from more than 3,200 stores across 16 countries and is led by Andy Bond, a former chief executive of Britain's Asda supermarket chain. In Poland, it trades from more than 1,000 stores.

"Our proposed listing in Warsaw - home to our PEPCO brand since 2004 and the largest operating territory in the group, is a natural step," said Bond on Monday.

In March, Pepco had said it was considering a listing in either London or Warsaw.

Steinhoff is still battling the fallout from a 2017 accounting scandal and since 2019 the company and its creditors have been evaluating options for Pepco.

It said it would sell at least 15% of Pepco's shares.

"We are strongly positioned to deliver significant long-term growth, given our market leading customer proposition in the most attractive sector of retail," said Bond.

He also highlighted opportunities to expand across the whole of Europe and investment in infrastructure in recent years.

Pepco does not, however, trade online.

Pepco has appointed Richard Burrows, chairman of British American Tobacco, as its chair and will appoint four other non-executive directors.

It also gave a trading update.

For the six months to March 31, revenue growth was 4.4%, reflecting the opening of 225 net new stores.

However, like-for-like revenue fell 2.1%, due to COVID-19 pandemic related store closures.

($1 = 0.8256 euros)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle, Sarah Young and Jane Merriman)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 899 M 9 564 M 9 564 M
Net income 2020 -2 272 M -2 751 M -2 751 M
Net Debt 2020 11 495 M 13 918 M 13 918 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 493 M 595 M 597 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 91 519
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
David Pauker Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.98.08%595
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.09%20 753
RH53.73%14 446
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.69.57%13 158
DUNELM GROUP PLC19.46%4 065
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.49.32%2 869
