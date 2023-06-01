Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
0.3200 ZAR   +28.00%
03:28aS.African retailer Steinhoff seeks court approval for debt restructuring
RE
02:31aSteinhoff International Holdings N.v. : Filing of request for confirmation, publication of voting report and availibility of request for confirmation
EQ
05/30Steinhoff International Holdings N.v. :
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S.African retailer Steinhoff seeks court approval for debt restructuring

06/01/2023 | 03:28am EDT
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Steinhoff International said on Thursday it has sought approval from a Dutch court for a debt restructuring plan aimed at saving the South African retailer from bankruptcy.

The plan was approved this week by all of its creditors but was rejected by its shareholders.

Hurt by financial mismanagement by some of its top executives in 2017 in South Africa's biggest accounting scandal, it proposed the restructuring plan earlier this year to avoid liquidation.

It had said that with its liabilities far exceeding its assets, it would not be able to pay its 10.4 billion euro (220 billion rand or $11.15 billion) external debt when it comes up for maturity by the end of June.

The company "filed a request to confirm its Dutch law restructuring plan... with the District Court of Amsterdam," the owner of South African retailer Pepkor and Europe's Pepco, said in a statement.

All of its three class of creditors - conditional payment undertaking (CPU), secured and unsecured - voted in favour of the restructuring plan which will see the parent company delisted and a new unlisted holding structure created after court approval.

Only a tenth of its shareholders, however, approved the plan.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.03% 436.54 Real-time Quote.-3.95%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.92% 1919.97 Real-time Quote.-3.40%
PEPCO GROUP N.V. -0.25% 39.9 Delayed Quote.1.21%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.67% 139.01 Real-time Quote.-8.62%
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. 28.00% 0.32 End-of-day quote.-37.25%
Financials
Sales 2022 10 333 M 11 012 M 11 012 M
Net income 2022 -917 M -977 M -977 M
Net Debt 2022 12 427 M 13 244 M 13 244 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64,2 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 94 754
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Director-Operations
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Hugo Anton Nelson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.-37.25%68
WESFARMERS LIMITED7.38%36 423
FIVE BELOW, INC.-0.70%9 775
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.69%8 207
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-9.73%7 254
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.56.11%6 339
