  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
1.710 ZAR   -1.16%
11/22Pepkor earnings jump as inflation-hit shoppers lean on discount stores
RE
11/22Steinhoff International Holdings N.v. : General update
EQ
10/19South African Central Bank Freezes Certain Assets Of Former Steinhoff CEO
MT
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP N.V. – Board changes

11/25/2022 | 01:46am EST
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP N.V. – Board changes

25.11.2022 / 07:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PEPCO GROUP N.V. – Board changes

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (“Steinhoff” and with its subsidiaries, the “Group”).

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff’s subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands present across Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today announced the nomination of Andy Bond as Chairman and Neil Galloway as Chief Financial Officer. 

The Board of Pepco Group will propose the appointment of Andy – who was the former CEO of Pepco Group and led it through its flotation on the Warsaw Stock Exchange – as Chair of the Board and Neil as an executive director at the Company’s AGM on 2 February 2023. Richard Burrows, who joined as Chairman in May 2021 at the time of the Company’s IPO, will step down from the Board at the end of the AGM.

The full announcement is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 24 November 2022

 

 


25.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1496865

 
End of News EQS News Service

1496865  25.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1496865&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
