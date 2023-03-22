EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



22.03.2023 / 16:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Shareholders are hereby advised that at the hybrid annual general meeting of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (“Steinhoff” or the “Company”) held at 13:00 CET on 22 March 2023 at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and which was accessible via webcast with details available on the Company’s website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) (the “AGM”), none of the resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting made available to shareholders on the Company’s website on 8 February 2023 were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by the Steinhoff shareholders present or represented at the AGM. Number of shares represented: 1,806,967,780 (this includes votes abstained, as per the below) Percentage of issued and outstanding share capital represented: 42.69%** The detailed voting results of the AGM are set out below:

Number of votes for resolution* % of votes for resolution* Number of votes against resolution* % of votes against resolution Number of shares voted for and against at the AGM Number of shares voted for and against at the AGM as a percentage (%) of shares in issue as at Record Date** Number of votes abstained

***

Agenda item 4.4:

Proposal to adopt the annual accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2022 698,741,335 39.48% 1,071,260,495 60.52% 1,770,001,830 41.81% 27,222,797 Agenda item 5:

Proposal to re-appoint Mr. David Pauker as a Supervisory Director 622,034,690 35.15% 1,147,710,216 64.85% 1,769,744,906 41.81% 27,269,721 Agenda item 6.1:

Proposal to cast an advisory vote in respect of the remuneration report for the financial year ended 30 September 2022 582,393,359 32.71% 1,197,980,965 67.29% 1,780,374,324 42.06% 16,850,303 Agenda item 6.2:

Proposal to amend the remuneration policy applicable to Managing Directors 410,868,613 23.08% 1,369,548,418 76.92% 1,780,417,031 42.06% 16,807,596 Agenda item 7:

Proposal to appoint Mazars Accountants N.V. as statutory audit firm for the financial year ending on 30 September 2024 705,471,633 39.86% 1,064,348,379 60.14% 1,769,820,012 41.81% 27,404,615 Agenda item 8.1:

Combined proposal to approve the Transaction, including the Transfer in accordance with Section 2:107a of the Dutch Civil Code and the issuance of the Contingent Value Rights by New Topco to the Shareholders, and to resolve to dissolve the Company following the completion of the Transfer and subject to the Dissolution Conditions 689,503,909 38.55% 1,099,180,892 61.45% 1,788,684,801 42.25% 8,539,826 Agenda item 8.2:

Proposal to appoint New Topco as custodian of the books, records and other data carriers of the Company, with effect as of the Dissolution (only to be voted upon if agenda item 8.1 is adopted) Voting cancelled Voting cancelled Voting cancelled Voting cancelled Voting cancelled Voting cancelled Voting cancelled Agenda item 9:

Proposal to authorise the Management Board to issue (or grant rights to subscribe for) ordinary shares and to limit or exclude shareholders’ pre-emption rights (only to be voted upon if agenda item 8.1 is not adopted) 559,912,486 31.43% 1,221,594,922 68.57% 1,781,507,408 42.09% 9,642,317 Notes: * In relation to the total number of shares voted at the AGM only the ‘for’ and ‘against’ votes are counted and together add up to 100%. A ‘vote abstained’ is not considered to be a vote in law and will therefore not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ a resolution. ** Excluding treasury shares held by a Steinhoff subsidiary in aggregate of 36,533,888 shares. *** Only active abstentions are counted. Votes that were not cast at the meeting, are not included. CHANGE IN SUPERVISORY BOARD At the AGM, the proposed re-appointment of Mr. David Pauker as a Supervisory Director was rejected. Mr. Pauker has served on the Supervisory Board for almost four years. We sincerely thank him for all his valuable contributions. The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, South Africa 22 March 2023

22.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

