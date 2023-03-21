Advanced search
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-19
0.2900 ZAR   +3.57%
03:31aSteinhoff International Holdings N.v. : Annual General Meeting update
EQ
03/16Steinhoff International N : M. R. Liebscher - Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/15Steinhoff International's LSW Settlement Sanctioned by Austrian Court
MT
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Annual General Meeting update

03/21/2023 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Annual General Meeting update

21.03.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting update

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the “Company” and with its subsidiaries, the “Group”)

As announced on 8 February 2023, the Company is hosting a hybrid Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) this week, on Wednesday 22 March 2023, starting at 13:00 CET at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and accessible via webcast for shareholders who have timeously registered themselves for the AGM. The presentation will be available on the company’s website during the meeting.

A live webcast link is available via the Company website: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php, and on
https://streams.nfgd.nl/steinhoff-agm-2023

 

Shareholder questions

As part of the usual stakeholder engagement the Company has continued to communicate with a number of shareholders, shareholder representatives and proxy agents in order to further explain the rationale behind the proposed resolutions and to take note of any concerns raised. An additional list of shareholder questions and responses has been added to the Company website (https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php).

 

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

 

Stellenbosch, South Africa

21 March 2023


21.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1587413

 
End of News EQS News Service

1587413  21.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1587413&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10 333 M 11 069 M 11 069 M
Net income 2022 -917 M -982 M -982 M
Net Debt 2022 12 427 M 13 312 M 13 312 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61,8 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 94 754
Free-Float 97,3%
