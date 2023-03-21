Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Annual General Meeting update

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

21.03.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Annual General Meeting update

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the “Company” and with its subsidiaries, the “Group”)

As announced on 8 February 2023, the Company is hosting a hybrid Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) this week, on Wednesday 22 March 2023, starting at 13:00 CET at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and accessible via webcast for shareholders who have timeously registered themselves for the AGM. The presentation will be available on the company’s website during the meeting.

A live webcast link is available via the Company website: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php, and on

https://streams.nfgd.nl/steinhoff-agm-2023

Shareholder questions

As part of the usual stakeholder engagement the Company has continued to communicate with a number of shareholders, shareholder representatives and proxy agents in order to further explain the rationale behind the proposed resolutions and to take note of any concerns raised. An additional list of shareholder questions and responses has been added to the Company website (https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php).

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

21 March 2023