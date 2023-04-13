Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-11
0.2000 ZAR    0.00%
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSULTATION PERIOD

04/13/2023 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSULTATION PERIOD

13.04.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. – CONSULTATION PERIOD

On 29 March 2023, Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ( “SIHNV”) published a draft restructuring plan (conceptakkoord) pursuant to Section 370(1) of the Dutch Bankruptcy Act (the “Draft Restructuring Plan”).

The Draft Restructuring Plan, together with other relevant documents (including valuation reports and consultation notice), are available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

As announced in the consultation notice, the Draft Restructuring Plan has been made available for review and commentary during a period commencing on Wednesday 29 March 2023 until at least Tuesday 11 April 2023. During this period the Restructuring Plan Stakeholders (as defined in the Draft Restructuring Plan) may submit their views on the Draft Restructuring Plan (the “Consultation Period”).

SIHNV hereby announces that the Consultation Period has been extended and will now lapse on Monday 17 April 2023 at 18:00 CET.  SIHNV will consider the views on the Draft Restructuring Plan submitted in the context of the Consultation Period.

Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

13 April 2023

 

 


13.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1607229

 
End of News EQS News Service

1607229  13.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1607229&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10 333 M 11 345 M 11 345 M
Net income 2022 -917 M -1 007 M -1 007 M
Net Debt 2022 12 427 M 13 644 M 13 644 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,9 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 94 754
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Director-Operations
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Hugo Anton Nelson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.-60.78%46
WESFARMERS LIMITED13.48%39 516
FIVE BELOW, INC.20.48%11 860
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.44%8 523
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-3.78%7 854
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.33.59%5 586
