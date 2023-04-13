EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSULTATION PERIOD



13.04.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. – CONSULTATION PERIOD

On 29 March 2023, Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ( “SIHNV”) published a draft restructuring plan (conceptakkoord) pursuant to Section 370(1) of the Dutch Bankruptcy Act (the “Draft Restructuring Plan”).

The Draft Restructuring Plan, together with other relevant documents (including valuation reports and consultation notice), are available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

As announced in the consultation notice, the Draft Restructuring Plan has been made available for review and commentary during a period commencing on Wednesday 29 March 2023 until at least Tuesday 11 April 2023. During this period the Restructuring Plan Stakeholders (as defined in the Draft Restructuring Plan) may submit their views on the Draft Restructuring Plan (the “Consultation Period”).

SIHNV hereby announces that the Consultation Period has been extended and will now lapse on Monday 17 April 2023 at 18:00 CET. SIHNV will consider the views on the Draft Restructuring Plan submitted in the context of the Consultation Period.

Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

13 April 2023